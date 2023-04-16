Matt Mitchell Scores Win at Perris

( April 15, 2023 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California): Matt Mitchell led the final eight laps and captured the USAC/CRA victory at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday night.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 15, 2023 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-16.335; 2. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.350; 3. Brody Roa, 17R, Dunkel/BR-16.614; 4. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.681; 5. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.791; 6. Austin Williams, 2, Williams-16.925; 7. R.J. Johnson, 51, Johnson-16.984; 8. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-16.984; 9. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-17.008; 10. James Turnbull II, 2J, Turnbull-17.009; 11. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.022; 12. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-17.127; 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.170; 14. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.178; 15. Grant Sexton, 22, Sexton-17.203; 16. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.217; 17. Andrew Sweeney, 98A, Guerrero-17.336; 18. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton/Gatlin-17.406; 19. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-17.413; 20. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-19.746; 21. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-NT.

FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. RJ.Johnson, 2. Tafoya, 3. Davis, 4. Mitchell, 5. Gansen, 6. Turnbull, 7. Owens. NT.

BILLSJERKY.NET SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. A.Sweeney, 2. McCarthy, 3. L.Wiliams, 4. Grabowski, 5. V.Sweeney, 6. C.Williams, 7. Dyer. NT.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Malcolm, 2. Roa, 3. A.Williams, 4. G.Sexton, 5. Calderwood, 6. S.Sexton. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Matt Mitchell (6), 2. R.J. Johnson (1), 3. Austin Williams (2), 4. Charles Davis Jr. (4), 5. Brody Roa (5), 6. Tommy Malcolm (8), 7. Logan Williams (3), 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (12), 9. Matt McCarthy (10), 10. Cody Williams (7), 11. Chris Gansen (15), 12. Grant Sexton (14), 13. Logan Calderwood (11), 14. Andrew Sweeney (16), 15. Brent Owens (18), 16. Jeff Dyer (19), 17. James Herrera (20), 18. Verne Sweeney (13), 19. James Turnbull II (9), 20. Shane Sexton (17). NT.

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-21 A.Williams, Laps 22-30 Mitchell

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Matt Mitchell (6th to 1st)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Logan Calderwood

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: April 22 – Kings Speedway – Hanford, California – “Spanky Mathews Memorial”