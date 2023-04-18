Matt Mitchell Powers to Perris Auto Speedway Win with USAC/CRA Series

PETERSEN MEDIA

– Matt Mitchell and the J.W. Mitchell Motorsports team are proving themselves tough to beat at Perris Auto Speedway. With Justin Grant powering the team to victory at the Sokola Shootout, Mitchell was up on Saturday night and scored his first win of the season, and the team’s second at the PAS.

“We had a really good car on Saturday night and put ourselves in a great spot to get a win,” Matt Mitchell said. “Last week was a bit of a bummer in Arizona, so to come back and get a win early in the season is great for us.”

With rain altering his plans and cancelling the USAC Silver Crown race in Indiana, Mitchell and the J.W. Mitchell Motorsports team adjusted and made their way to Perris Auto Speedway.

Getting the night started off well, the Yorba Linda, CA native timed the Dunham Metal Processing/H&M Landing/Channel Island Floor Coverings backed No. 37 fastest in qualifying against the 20 cars checked in for action.

Lining up sixth in his heat race, Mitchell overcame an early mishap to tally a fourth-place finish and keep himself in the feature event inversion. Based on his qualifying effort, Mitchell then rolled off the starting grid from the sixth starting position for the 30-lap feature event.

Attacking the famed half mile located in southern California, Mitchell had his elbows up as he worked his way forward. Working around Perris Auto Speedway, Mitchell kept early race leader, Austin Williams in his sights as he raced through the Top-Five.

Getting into second, time was starting to run out on Mitchell, but he never wavered in his pursuit. On the 22nd lap, Mitchell was able to get by Williams and claim the top spot.

Once in front, Mitchell would open up a slight advantage as was able to secure his seventh career with at the PAS and his ninth win with USAC/CRA.

“I am thankful to everyone that helps us out and keeps us running well,” Mitchell said. “I’m happy to get a win, and happy to get these guys back in victory lane.”

Matt Mitchell would like to thank Dunham Metal Processing, H&M Landing, Channel Island Floor Coverings, Maxwell Industries, Uncle Riley, FK Rod Ends, Ebbco, P1 Australia, Factory Kahne, Simpson Race Products, Vahlco Wheels, Maxim Chassis, ARP Bolts, Faas Cores, Fight Opioids, Kaeding Performance, Don Ott Racing Engines, and Campbell Brothers Storage for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 2, Wins: 1, Top 5’s: 1, Top-10’s: 2.

ON TAP: Mitchell now turns his attention to USAC Silver Crown action as he will make the trip to Terre Haute, IN on May 7th which is the makeup date for this past Sunday’s cancellation.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Matt Mitchell by following him on Twitter @MitchMatchell37 or on Instagram @Matt_Mtchell.