Jacob Denney Dominates in POWRi National and West Midget League Weekend Sweep at Sweet Springs

From POWRi

Sweet Springs, MO. (5/2/26) – Jacob Denney continued his on-track domination on Saturday night, earning his fifteenth career feature victory while setting sail at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues in Night Two of the Spring Shuffle, leading all thirty laps of the feature event.

Speedy on-track excitement with thirty-four talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midgets found Night One winner Jacob Denney starting the action off with quick time in qualifying with an 11.867-second lap, as Karter Sarff, Jacob Denney, Jonathan Beason, and Colton Robinson each notched heat race wins, with Haidyn Hansen taking the semi-feature victory.

Launching the feature field to green, high-point qualifier Jacob Denney battled KKM teammate Colton Robinson, with Denney gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Robinson, Sarff, Landon Henry, and Andrew Felker raced inside the early top five.

Cruising to over a six-second lead, Denney was never challenged out front while the action remained intense behind the leader, as Robinson, Henry, Zach Wigal, and Kale Drake stayed within striking distance around the midpoint of the feature.

Working through traffic up to the tenth position on track, Denney routed the field to capture his sixth-straight feature win as Kale Drake maneuvered into the runner-up position late, with Zach Wigal taking the final podium spot.

“This is just a testament to how good this team is,” said Jacob Denney in the SSMC winner’s circle. Adding, “It’s always easy when the team gives me such a great piece every night.”

Remaining in contention throughout the event, Colton Robinson finished fourth, with Andrew Felker rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues top five finishers in Night Two of the Spring Shuffle at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

POWRi National/West Midgets | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | 5/2/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 67-Jacob Denney(11.867)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 7U-Karter Sarff

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 14J-Jonathan Beason

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 67K-Colton Robinson

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 27-Haidyn Hansen

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 67-Jacob Denney

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 14L-Mack Leopard(+12)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/598842.

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[1]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[11]; 3. 18-Zach Wigal[8]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson[2]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker[3]; 6. 27X-Kyle Jones[13]; 7. 14J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 8. 19K-Garrett Benson[19]; 9. 40X-Mack Leopard[21]; 10. 5U-Landon Henry[4]; 11. 40D-Drake Edwards[15]; 12. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[9]; 13. 20Q-Brecken Reese[7]; 14. 32-Trey Marcham[22]; 15. 50-Daniel Adler[14]; 16. 8L-Cooper Miller[12]; 17. 7-Shannon McQueen[10]; 18. 44-Branigan Roark[24]; 19. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[23]; 20. 7D-Michelle Decker[16]; 21. 89-Todd McVay[20]; 22. 7U-Karter Sarff[5]; 23. 22-Hank Soares[18]; 24. 27-Haidyn Hansen[17]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 27-Haidyn Hansen[1]; 2. 22-Hank Soares[2]; 3. 19K-Garrett Benson[4]; 4. 89-Todd McVay[6]; 5. 40X-Mack Leopard[9]; 6. 32-Trey Marcham[5]; 7. 13-Chase Howard[3]; 8. 05-Alex Midkiff[10]; 9. 54S-Zane Lawrence[7]; 10. 81F-Frank Flud[8]; 11. 17G-Gage Rucker[11]; 12. 21H-Levi Hinck[14]; 13. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[17]; 14. 00-Broc Elliott[15]; 15. C71-Carter Jensrud[13]; 16. 44-Branigan Roark[12]; 17. 12W-Caiden Warren[16]; 18. 3-Gage Trube[18]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Karter Sarff[2]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[3]; 4. 4-Kale Drake[4]; 5. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 6. 81F-Frank Flud[6]; 7. 05-Alex Midkiff[8]; 8. 21H-Levi Hinck[7]; 9. 3-Gage Trube[9]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[4]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal[2]; 3. 27X-Kyle Jones[1]; 4. 40D-Drake Edwards[5]; 5. 27-Haidyn Hansen[6]; 6. 89-Todd McVay[7]; 7. 40X-Mack Leopard[3]; 8. C71-Carter Jensrud[9]; 9. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[8]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14J-Jonathan Beason[2]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[4]; 3. 7-Shannon McQueen[3]; 4. 7D-Michelle Decker[5]; 5. 22-Hank Soares[6]; 6. 19K-Garrett Benson[8]; 7. 17G-Gage Rucker[7]; 8. 12W-Caiden Warren[1]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Colton Robinson[3]; 2. 5U-Landon Henry[4]; 3. 50-Daniel Adler[1]; 4. 8L-Cooper Miller[6]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[2]; 6. 54S-Zane Lawrence[5]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark[7]; 8. 00-Broc Elliott[8]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 4-Kale Drake, 11.904[2]; 2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 11.920[9]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff, 12.009[4]; 4. 32-Trey Marcham, 12.065[1]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 12.133[5]; 6. 81F-Frank Flud, 12.173[8]; 7. 21H-Levi Hinck, 12.433[3]; 8. 05-Alex Midkiff, 12.482[7]; 9. 3-Gage Trube, 12.635[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 67-Jacob Denney, 11.867[3]; 2. 40X-Mack Leopard, 11.943[7]; 3. 18-Zach Wigal, 11.980[2]; 4. 27X-Kyle Jones, 12.062[1]; 5. 40D-Drake Edwards, 12.091[5]; 6. 27-Haidyn Hansen, 12.155[9]; 7. 89-Todd McVay, 12.201[4]; 8. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 12.240[6]; 9. C71-Carter Jensrud, 12.403[8]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3: 1. 11A-Andrew Felker, 12.230[1]; 2. 7-Shannon McQueen, 12.230[3]; 3. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 12.243[4]; 4. 12W-Caiden Warren, 12.375[2]; 5. 7D-Michelle Decker, 12.376[5]; 6. 22-Hank Soares, 12.411[8]; 7. 17G-Gage Rucker, 12.593[6]; 8. 19K-Garrett Benson, 01:00.000[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying 4: 1. 5U-Landon Henry, 12.281[7]; 2. 67K-Colton Robinson, 12.347[3]; 3. 13-Chase Howard, 12.442[6]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler, 12.517[8]; 5. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 12.701[4]; 6. 8L-Cooper Miller, 12.727[2]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark, 12.730[5]; 8. 00-Broc Elliott, 13.070[1]

My Race Pass Hot Laps: 1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 12.078[18]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney, 12.110[10]; 3. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 12.118[15]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson, 12.120[12]; 5. 4-Kale Drake, 12.121[5]; 6. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 12.165[33]; 7. 5U-Landon Henry, 12.167[28]; 8. 18-Zach Wigal, 12.203[6]; 9. 11A-Andrew Felker, 12.216[3]; 10. 12W-Caiden Warren, 12.252[7]; 11. 27-Haidyn Hansen, 12.283[34]; 12. 7-Shannon McQueen, 12.291[11]; 13. 40X-Mack Leopard, 12.349[26]; 14. 27X-Kyle Jones, 12.366[2]; 15. 22-Hank Soares, 12.372[31]; 16. 19K-Garrett Benson, 12.374[27]; 17. 89-Todd McVay, 12.382[14]; 18. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 12.406[22]; 19. 7D-Michelle Decker, 12.422[19]; 20. 7U-Karter Sarff, 12.496[13]; 21. 50-Daniel Adler, 12.502[32]; 22. 32-Trey Marcham, 12.591[1]; 23. C71-Carter Jensrud, 12.648[30]; 24. 13-Chase Howard, 12.654[24]; 25. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 12.659[17]; 26. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 12.767[16]; 27. 8L-Cooper Miller, 12.782[8]; 28. 44-Branigan Roark, 12.783[20]; 29. 00-Broc Elliott, 12.996[4]; 30. 05-Alex Midkiff, 13.023[25]; 31. 21H-Levi Hinck, 13.306[9]; 32. (DNS) 3-Gage Trube; 33. (DNS) 17G-Gage Rucker; 34. (DNS) 81F-Frank Flud

All 2026 POWRi National & West Midget League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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