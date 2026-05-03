Dominic Scelzi captures NARC win at Santa Maria

Nipomo,CA (May 2,2026)- Dominic Scelzi drove to the 30 lap NARC feature win in front of a packed house at Santa Maria Speedway Saturday night. Following Scelzi was Carson Macedo, Kaleb Montgomery, Dominic Gorden and Tim Kaeding.

410 Sprints – Winged

Hoosier Tires A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[2]; 2. 21-Carson Macedo[4]; 3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[5]; 4. 10-Dominic Gorden[3]; 5. 0-Tim Kaeding[10]; 6. 2X-Justin Sanders[7]; 7. 7B-Sean Becker[12]; 8. 29-Bud Kaeding[14]; 9. 88N-DJ Netto[9]; 10. 2K-Jake Andreotti[15]; 11. X1-Chance Grasty[1]; 12. 12-Jarrett Soares[11]; 13. 14-Mariah Ede[16]; 14. 21L-Landon Brooks[6]; 15. 121-Caeden Steele[8]; 16. 4-Burt Foland Jr[17]; 17. 21T-Colby Copeland[13]; 18. 09S-Geoffrey Strole[18]

HDTI Dash (6 Laps): 1. X1-Chance Grasty[2]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[4]; 3. 10-Dominic Gorden[1]; 4. 21-Carson Macedo[3]; 5. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[6]; 6. 21L-Landon Brooks[5]

Kaeding Performance Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders[3]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[4]; 4. 12-Jarrett Soares[6]; 5. 21T-Colby Copeland[5]; 6. 14-Mariah Ede[2]

BMRS Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]; 2. 121-Caeden Steele[2]; 3. 0-Tim Kaeding[3]; 4. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 5. 29-Bud Kaeding[5]; 6. 4-Burt Foland Jr[6]

Hills Meats Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21L-Landon Brooks[2]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto[1]; 3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[4]; 4. 7B-Sean Becker[3]; 5. 2K-Jake Andreotti[5]; 6. (DNS) 09S-Geoffrey Strole

ARP Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. X1-Chance Grasty, 11.616[10]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden, 11.773[7]; 3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 11.786[11]; 4. 21-Carson Macedo, 11.823[4]; 5. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 11.831[16]; 6. 88N-DJ Netto, 11.848[1]; 7. 14-Mariah Ede, 11.896[2]; 8. 121-Caeden Steele, 11.900[13]; 9. 21L-Landon Brooks, 11.975[14]; 10. 2X-Justin Sanders, 11.986[17]; 11. 0-Tim Kaeding, 12.020[18]; 12. 7B-Sean Becker, 12.081[8]; 13. 21T-Colby Copeland, 12.094[12]; 14. 29-Bud Kaeding, 12.105[15]; 15. 2K-Jake Andreotti, 12.119[6]; 16. 12-Jarrett Soares, 12.149[9]; 17. 4-Burt Foland Jr, 12.325[5]; 18. 09S-Geoffrey Strole, 12.709[3]