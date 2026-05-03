Aaron Reutzel Defends Home Turf at TMS, Beats Corey Day to Win Stockyard Stampede

By Brian Walker

FORT WORTH, TEX. (May 2, 2026) – The great state of Texas defended home turf on Saturday night as the Drydene Stockyard Stampede powered by RelaDyne concluded with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Showcasing sprint cars in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track – following Kyle Larson’s nail-biting win in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at the big track – fans filled the Fort Worth facility for the second show of the day.

At the start of the 30-lap A-Main, it was fourth-starter Corey Day who stole the attention of everyone on property when he bolted past the front row and rocketed to the lead aboard his Jason Meyers Racing No. 14. However, his sudden surge was short-lived as outside pole sitter Brent Marks went around to bring out the caution in turn two and cause a complete restart.

That move being relegated allowed pole sitter Aaron Reutzel to compose himself and bounce back on the following start, assuming control of the lead in his Ridge & Sons Racing No. 87.

Day, however, still immediately built speed and darted to second as he began a race-long chase of Reutzel. While Reutzel would never officially relinquish the lead, Day did briefly seize command of the top spot down the backstretch on Lap 27 when he went three-wide with Reutzel and a lap car in traffic.

Nailing the bottom side while Day committed to the cushion, Reutzel was able to pull away narrowly in the last two laps and survived to score the win the Drydene Stockyard Stampede powered by RelaDyne. After 16 previous wins on the national level of 410 winged sprint car racing, this marked the first-ever home state score for the Clute, Texas native.

It was his third trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane this year, and brings him to 10 career wins with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing – joining Rico Abreu, Brad Sweet, Corey Day, and Kyle Larson in the double digit club.

Following short of stealing the win in the last few laps, Clovis, California native Corey Day settled for runner-up honors in his No. 14. He was ahead of Australian Kerry Madsen in the final podium spot aboard the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55.

Closing out the top-10 at Texas Motor Speedway was Tyler Courtney, Hank Davis, Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson, Brenham Crouch, Giovanni Scelzi, and Tanner Thorson.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (5/2/26)

Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

Drydene Stockyard Stampede powered by RelaDyne

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Kyle Larson (13.427)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Brent Marks (13.531)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Brent Marks

DMI Heat Two Winner – Corey Day

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Kerry Madsen

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Aaron Reutzel

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Tanner Thorson

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Kyle Larson (6th-to-7th)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Aaron Reutzel (14.366)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Rookie of the Race – Hank Davis (5th)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Tanner Thorson +9 (19th-to-10th)

Whiskey Meyers Victory Lane Visitors – Ridge & Sons Racing #87

CASM Win Sticker – Aaron Reutzel

Angel Donor Charity – Texas Children’s Hospital ($1,500)

Lap Leader(s) – Aaron Reutzel 1-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (30 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 14-Corey Day[4]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[3]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]; 5. 17GP-Hank Davis[11]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 7. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 8. 5-Brenham Crouch[7]; 9. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[17]; 10. 88-Tanner Thorson[19]; 11. 26-Justin Peck[9]; 12. 19-Brent Marks[2]; 13. 9-Daison Pursley[10]; 14. 24D-Danny Sams III[14]; 15. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[16]; 16. 9R-Chase Randall[12]; 17. 42-Sye Lynch[18]; 18. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[21]; 19. 13-Tanner Holmes[13]; 20. 95-Matt Covington[20]; 21. 4-Austin Mundie[22]; 22. 45X-Rees Moran[23]; 23. 87X-Steven Snyder Jr[15]; 24. 71-Christopher Townsend[24]

NEW Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 12/62 Races):

Tanner Thorson – Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (773 pts)

Aaron Reutzel – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (-21)

Rico Abreu – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (-40)

Giovanni Scelzi – Spire Motorsports #77 (-51)

Kerry Madsen – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (-90)

Tyler Courtney – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-102)

Justin Peck – Rudeen Racing #26 (-144)

Daison Purlsey – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (-198)

Brent Marks – Brent Marks Racing #19 (-203)

Sye Lynch – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-204)

Hank Davis – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (-205)

Tanner Holmes – Buch Motorsports #13 (-210)

Chase Randall – Chase Randall Racing #9R (-275)

Brenham Crouch – CJB Motorsports (-275)

Danny Sams III – Randerson Racing #24D (-321)

WHAT’S NEXT: The Driven2SaveLives Bryan Clauson Hero Classic will take Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing to “Indiana’s Baddest Bullring” next week on Friday and Saturday, May 8-9. It’s the first of two trips to Kokomo Speedway this year with the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series finale also taking place at the track live on FS1 on Wednesday, September 23. Tickets are available for purchase HERE, or you can watch every lap live on FloRacing.