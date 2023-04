GREAT FALLS, Mt. (April 22, 2023) — While several races were cancelled over the weekend due to weather, Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Montana has the distinction of being the only sprint car event this weekend to be snowed out. Near blizzard like conditions in the Great Falls area forced Electic City officials their season opening events on Friday and Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Sprint Cars. The next Rocky Mountain Sprint Car event at Electric City is scheduled for May 6th.