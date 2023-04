NEW RICHMOND, Wisc. (April 21, 2022) — The Upper Midwest Sprint Series winged and traditional sprint car events scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway are cancelled due to inclement weather. Both the Traditional and Winged sprint car divisions return to Cedar Lake Speedway Saturday, April 29 as part of the Spring Open Wheel Spectacular joining the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association and micro sprints.