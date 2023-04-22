USCS Rained Out Before Features; Remainder of Program Starts Saturday Program

EASTOBOGA, Ab. (April 21, 2023) — The United Sprint Car Series event Friday at Talladega Short Track was rained out as the B-Main was on the race track. The remainder of the USCS program will start the Saturday portion of the show to completed the B and A Mains before moving into another full racing program.

Hayden Campbell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Tucker Boulton, and Lee Moore won heat race events.

United Sprint Car Series

Talladega Short Track

Eastaboga, Alabama

Friday, April 21, 2023

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Hayden Campbell[2]

2. 48-Wade Buttrey[1]

3. 10-Terry Gray[9]

4. 13-Chase Howard[6]

5. 67M-Hayden Martin[5]

6. 14C-Tyler Clem[8]

7. 96S-Brandon Sampson[4]

8. 15-Danny Burke[3]

9. 28-Jeff Willingham[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[1]

2. 82-Garrett Green[2]

3. 21-Spencer Meredith[6]

4. G6-Brandon Grubaugh[4]

5. 67T-Brian Thomas[8]

6. 10K-Dewayne White[7]

7. 6S-Robbie Smith[9]

8. 3-Dennis Misuraca[3]

DNS: 12-Corbin Gurley

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 74-Tucker Boulton[2]

2. 29-Kyle Amerson[1]

3. 10M-Morgan Turpen[6]

4. 44-Ronny Howard[4]

5. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[7]

6. 23-Lance Moss[8]

7. 7E-Eric Gunderson[3]

8. 13X-Todd Fayard[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 1A-Lee Moore[1]

2. 8-Brad Bowden[6]

3. 47-Dale Howard[7]

4. 33-Joe Larkin[3]

5. 56-Jeff Smith[5]

6. 47K-Kaylee Bryson[8]

7. 67B-Blake Mallette[2]

8. 51X-Matt Linder[4]