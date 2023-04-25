Kings of Thunder 360 Sprints and more converge at Thunderbowl Raceway this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway returns to life with a three-division cavalcade of speed during the “E.M. Tharp/ Golden State Peterbilt Classic” this Saturday April 29th.

Divisions set to tackle the one-third mile clay oval include the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Western RaceSaver Sprints and Legends of Kearney Bowl.

“We are excited to host the E.M. Tharp/Golden State Peterbilt Classic at Thunderbowl Raceway this Saturday,” commented track GM Josh Miller. “If you are looking for something fun to do with the entire family, we hope to see you here in Tulare.”

The initial two races with the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars have been picked off by Hanford’s DJ Netto and Lemoore’s Cole Macedo. Following this Saturday’s event, the KOT 360s will return on May 20th for the annual Chris and Brian Faria Memorial. After that they’ll be off at Thunderbowl Raceway until the Trophy Cup Tune-Up in October.

The E.M. Tharp/Golden State Peterbilt Classic begins a rather busy next month at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway, prior to taking a break during the heat of the Summer. The Central California IMCA Clash invades Tulare on May 6th for the Kris Mancebo Memorial, before the aforementioned Faria Memorial on May 20th that showcases the USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars.

E.M. Tharp/Golden State Peterbilt Classic Details for April 29th:

Adult Grandstand: $25

Adult Bleacher: $20

Seniors Grandstand: $23

Seniors Bleacher: $18

Kids 6-12 Grandstand: $13

Kids 6-12 Bleacher: $10

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Adult Pit Pass: $45

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Hot Laps: 5:00pm

Time Trials: 6:00pm

Racing Starts: 7:00pm

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, George at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.

———–