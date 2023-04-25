OCRS stops at Tulsa Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (April 24, 2023) – Two nights of racing are on tap for the AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars this weekend.

Friday Tulsa Speedway will host their second OCRS event of the season. On March 18 Fred Mattox won his first OCRS event since 2014 finishing ahead of series points leader Johnny Kent.

Saturday the OCRS travels north to Caney Valley Speedway for the first time this season. In 2022 two events were held at the quarter-mile oval where Brandon Anderson won his first career OCRS event. Rees Moran won their in October.

After four events on the 2023 season Kent leads the points chase with a 31 point lead over Joe Bob Lee and Danny Wood who are tied for second. Zach Chappell is holding down fourth and Terry Easum is close behind in fifth.

What you need to know……….

Where: Tulsa Speedway, Tulsa, Oklahoma

When: Friday, April 28

Pits open: 5 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 8 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: Open Headers

Track Website: www.TulsaSpeedway.com

Where: Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kansas

When: Saturday, April 29

Pits open: 4:30 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: Open Headers

Track Website: www.CaneyValleySpeedway.net

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent 437; 2. Joe Bob Lee, Danny Wood 406; 4. Zach Chappell, 367; 5. Terry Easum 360; 6. Alex DeCamp 355; 7. Fred Mattox 336; 8. Sheldon Barksdale 329; 9. Emilio Hoover 283; 10. Whit Gastineau 272.