Attica cancels once again because of rain

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – A forecast of rain throughout Friday has once again forced Attica Raceway Park Officials to cancel races for Friday, April 28.

Attica will hold a special Dirt Nerds Podcast presented by Propane.com Night on Friday, May 5. The feature will pay $3,000 to win for the UMP Late Models. The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will battle for $1,200 to win the dirt trucks will be in competition as well on Stillwater Metal/Bazell Race Fuels Night.

