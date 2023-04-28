Williams Grove Rained Out

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (April 28, 2023) — Friday rains have caused Williams Grove Speedway officials to cancel tonight’s 410 sprint/URC Sprint doubleheader at the oval.

Williams Grove will return to action next Friday, May 5 with a program of 410 sprint and 358 sprint action on Shilo Paving & Excavating Night.

The 410 sprints will compete in a Hoosier Diamond Series World of Outlaws Tune Up race as they prepare for an invasion by the outlaws on May 12 and 13.

Teams in the 410 sprint ranks are reminded that beginning with the May 5 racing program and for the balance of the 2023 season, only the new Hoosier D Series compound left rear tires and D15A and Medium right rear tires will be permitted for use.