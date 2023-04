CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (April 28, 2023) — The 305 East Coast Nationals scheduled for Saturday night at Atomic Speedway has been postponed due to inclement weather. Atomic Speedway officials are looking for a suitable rain date. Atomic Speedway returns to action Thursday, May 4th for the “Night the Stars Come Out” featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association on Saturday, May 6th.