Tezos All Stars to battle for $10,000 in Atomic’s The Night The Stars Come Out

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 2, 2023) – It was a relatively quiet April for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, competing in just two, but exciting Spring Nationals programs at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, but despite a slight break in the action, the Series is set to get back to work, setting aim on Atomic Speedway’s highly-anticipated The Night The Stars Come Out on Thursday evening, May 4.

Sharing center stage with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the midweek blockbuster will award a $10,000 payday, simultaneously kicking-off an action-packed May agenda for the All Star Circuit of Champions that will feature nine additional events across Illinois, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Although a big slate ahead, The Night The Stars Come Out is the only event on the Series’ upcoming weekend agenda, returning to action at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois, on Friday, May 12.

Certainly no stranger to the All Star campaign trail, Atomic Speedway will host the All Star Circuit of Champions on one more occasion in 2023, that of which will occur during the annual edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Thursday, June 15; that event will award a $6,000 payday.

Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck is the most recent to earn All Star victory honors at the highbanks of Atomic Speedway, securing a $6,000 payday on June 15, 2022. Pennsylvania Posse invader, Danny Dietrich, finished second to Peck, followed by “The Law Firm” Parker Price-Miller, two-time All Star champion, Tyler Courtney, and NASCAR star, Christopher Bell.

Thursday | May 4

Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, Ohio

The Night The Stars Come Out

Event Times:

Pit Gates | 2 p.m.

Team Meeting | 4:15 p.m.

Racing | 7 p.m.

Tickets: www.atomicspeedway.net

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (As of 4/15):

Zeb Wise – 292

Brent Marks – 292

Craig Mintz – 282

Tyler Courtney – 282

Cap Henry – 276

Parker Price-Miller – 276

JJ Hickle – 270

Travis Philo – 268

Chris Windom – 258

Byron Reed – 258

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.