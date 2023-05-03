TEST AND TUNE CANCELLED FOR FRIDAY, MAY 5TH

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 3, 2023) – The practice session scheduled for this Friday May 5th, has been postponed until Friday May 12th, due to wet grounds at Ohsweken Speedway.

“We just need a couple days of dry weather to get a few things back in place” said speedway owner Glenn Styres. “We are in great shape so far and can’t wait to get open for the 2023 season.”

The next practice is scheduled for Friday May 12th, 2023. All cars competing at Ohsweken in 2023 are welcome to test on the lightning-fast 3/8-mile clay oval, including the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The pit gate will open at 5:00PM Friday May 12th, 2023 for competitors at a cost of $25 per person. Cars are scheduled to be on track beginning at 6:30PM. Practice will alternate for divisions until 9:30pm.

“We could be on the track this week if the grounds were dry enough,” said general manager Clinton Geoffrey. “With more rain in the forecast this week, we felt it was best to make the announcement early to take pressure off the teams and suppliers who are thrashing to be ready.”

Ohsweken Speedway’s 2023 Friday Night Excitement schedule kicks off on Friday, May 19th when Auto Parts Centres present the 26th Season Opening Night. The The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will all be in action for their season debut. In addition to the regular classes, NASCAR legend Ken Schrader will be back to battle Ontario’s best in the UMP vs CDN Mod Challenge. Race time is 7:30PM for opening night and all season long. For the full 2023 schedule of events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.