River Cities, Ogilvie Bring World of Outlaws to Upper Midwest in June

By Alex Nieten

GRAND FORKS, ND (May 3, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its first trip of 2023 to North Dakota and Minnesota when the calendar turns to June.

The journey will bring The Greatest Show on Dirt back to River Cities Speedway, in Grand Forks, ND, for its 30th visit to the 1/4-mile bullring, on Friday, June 2. Then, the Series will make its debut at the 3/8-mile Ogilvie Raceway, in Ogilvie, MN, on Saturday, June 3.

There have been five different winners in the last six races at River Cities – four-time and reigning champion Brad Sweet is the sole repeat winner in that time (2021, 2022). Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, holds the most World of Outlaws wins at the track with 13.

What you need to know:

RIVER CITIES, JUNE 2 (Gerdau presents the 1st Leg of the Northern Tour)

Track:

1/4­-mile in Grand Forks, ND

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:

2022 – Carson Macedo on June 3, Brad Sweet on Aug. 26

2021 – Brad Sweet on Aug. 25

2020 –Kyle Larson on Aug. 21

2019 – Logan Schuchart on June 7, Donny Schatz on Aug. 16

2018 – Donny Schatz on June 15, Donny Schatz on Aug. 17

2017 – David Gravel on June 16, Donny Schatz on Aug. 18

2016 – Donny Schatz on June 17, Donny Schatz on Aug. 26

2015 – Donny Schatz on June 19, Donny Schatz on Aug. 21

2014 – Donny Schatz on June 20, Daryn Pittman on Aug. 15

2013 – Cody Darrah on June 21, Donny Schatz on Aug. 16

2012 – Kraig Kinser on June 15, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 17

2011 – Craig Dollansky on June 17, Craig Dollansky on June 18, Steve Kinser on Aug. 19

2010 – Steve Kinser on June 19, Joey Saldana on June 20

2009 – Donny Schatz on June 19, Craig Dollansky on Aug. 21

2008 – Donny Schatz on June 27

2007 – Joey Saldana on June 29

OGILVIE, JUNE 3 (‘Big O’ Showdown)

Track:

3/8-mile in Ogilvie, MN

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gate open

4 p.m. Grandstands open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision.