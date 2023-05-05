Schuchart Holds Off Abreu for Eldora Victory

By Bob Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 5, 2023) — Logan Schuchart became the first winged sprint car winner of the season at Eldora Speedway after winning the main event with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Friday night. Schuchart, from Hanover, Pennsylvania, held off a final lap challenge from the most recent World of Outlaws feature winner at Eldora Speedway, Rico Abreu, for the victory. The win was Schuchart’s first of the season with the Outlaws.

Defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet started on the pole with Abreu to his outside, but it was Schuchart who quickly drove into the lead on the opening lap. Abreu kept pace with Schuchart, just out of striking distance until there were two laps to go. Abreu was able to get the lead off turn four and led coming to the white flag, but Schuchart was able to counter to take the lead back through turns one and two and drive away to victory. Abreu held on for second while Donny Schatz, Sweet, and David Gravel rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, May 5, 2023

Qualifying Flight A

1. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.930[2]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.994[1]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.052[15]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.054[6]

5. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.080[13]

6. 71-Cory Eliason, 13.091[9]

7. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.098[5]

8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.106[11]

9. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.108[10]

10. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.163[20]

11. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.164[3]

12. 69K-Lance Dewease, 13.185[22]

13. 13-Justin Peck, 13.215[21]

14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.217[7]

15. 11-Michael Kofoid, 13.224[23]

16. 21-Brian Brown, 13.237[12]

17. 101-Kraig Kinser, 13.366[14]

18. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.404[19]

19. 5TT-Travis Philo, 13.417[4]

20. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.511[18]

21. 97-JJ Hickle, 13.529[17]

22. 35-Zach Hampton, 13.642[8]

23. 6-Bill Rose, 13.893[16]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.916[4]

2. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.189[12]

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.221[20]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.371[9]

5. 19-Brent Marks, 13.378[16]

6. 7S-Robbie Price, 13.391[14]

7. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.431[8]

8. 70-Scotty Thiel, 13.431[3]

9. 2-David Gravel, 13.435[22]

10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.468[5]

11. 49X-Cale Thomas, 13.475[6]

12. 4-Chris Windom, 13.547[2]

13. 29-Parker Price Miller, 13.565[15]

14. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 13.638[7]

15. 14-Cole Macedo, 13.721[10]

16. 5-Spencer Bayston, 13.753[18]

17. 20G-Noah Gass, 13.802[17]

18. 1M-Landon Myers, 13.844[19]

19. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.854[21]

20. 23-Zeth Sabo, 13.887[13]

21. 78-Justin Clark, 13.894[11]

22. 19P-Sean Rayhall, 14.092[23]

23. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 14.251[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen[6]

5. 13-Justin Peck[7]

6. 101-Kraig Kinser[9]

7. 11-Michael Kofoid[8]

8. 97-JJ Hickle[11]

9. 6-Bill Rose[12]

10. 26-Zeb Wise[4]

11. 57-Kyle Larson[3]

12. 5TT-Travis Philo[10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]

4. 71-Cory Eliason[3]

5. 21-Brian Brown[8]

6. 42-Sye Lynch[5]

7. 69K-Lance Dewease[6]

8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]

9. 35-Zach Hampton[11]

10. 5T-Ryan Timms[10]

11. 21H-Brady Bacon[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

3. 2-David Gravel[5]

4. 29-Parker Price Miller[7]

5. 19-Brent Marks[3]

6. 14-Cole Macedo[8]

7. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

8. 20G-Noah Gass[9]

9. 49X-Cale Thomas[6]

10. 78-Justin Clark[11]

11. W20-Greg Wilson[10]

12. 4X-Bradley Ashford[12]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

3. 7S-Robbie Price[3]

4. 5-Spencer Bayston[8]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

6. 4-Chris Windom[6]

7. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[7]

8. 70-Scotty Thiel[4]

9. 1M-Landon Myers[9]

10. 19P-Sean Rayhall[11]

11. 23-Zeth Sabo[10]

DIRTVision FAST PASS Dash (6 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[3]

5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

7. 41-Carson Macedo[8]

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

2. 35-Zach Hampton[3]

3. 78-Justin Clark[6]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[9]

5. 23-Zeth Sabo[10]

6. 4X-Bradley Ashford[11]

7. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]

8. 19P-Sean Rayhall[8]

9. 6-Bill Rose[1]

10. 1M-Landon Myers[4]

11. 26-Zeb Wise[5]

12. 5TT-Travis Philo[13]

13. 21H-Brady Bacon[12]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 101-Kraig Kinser[3]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[1]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[5]

4. 4-Chris Windom[6]

5. 69K-Lance Dewease[9]

6. 14-Cole Macedo[4]

7. 20G-Noah Gass[10]

8. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

9. 11-Michael Kofoid[7]

10. 35-Zach Hampton[15]

11. 70-Scotty Thiel[12]

12. 49X-Cale Thomas[14]

13. 97-JJ Hickle[11]

14. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[8]

15. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[13]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[1]

5. 2-David Gravel[10]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[7]

7. 1A-Jacob Allen[13]

8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]

10. 57-Kyle Larson[22]

11. 39M-Anthony Macri[11]

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]

13. 5-Spencer Bayston[16]

14. 29-Parker Price Miller[14]

15. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[20]

16. 21-Brian Brown[19]

17. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]

18. 71-Cory Eliason[15]

19. 19-Brent Marks[18]

20. 4-Chris Windom[24]

21. 13-Justin Peck[17]

22. 42-Sye Lynch[23]

23. 7S-Robbie Price[12]

24. 101-Kraig Kinser[21]