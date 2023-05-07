Goldesberry Wins MOWA Feature at Highlands Speedway

HIGHLAND, Ill. (May 6, 2023) — Jordan Goldesberry made a change of plans on Saturday that put him in victory lane with the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Saturday night at Highland Speedway. After originally indending to complete at Knoxville Raceway, Goldesberry and his team decided to not risk the weather forecast and changed direction to go to Highland where he won the main event from his outside front row starting position. Fellow front row starter Gage Montgomery followed Goldesberry over the finish line with Corbin Gurley, Joe B Miller, and Logan Faucon rounding out the top five.

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Highland Speedway

Highland, Illinois

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 1T-Trevin Littleton[1]

2. 40-Van Gurley Jr[2]

3. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]

4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[8]

5. 31-Joe B Miller[7]

6. 33$-Shane O’Banion[3]

7. 6-Corey Nelson[5]

8. 35-Tyler Robbins[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]

2. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[2]

3. 12-Corbin Gurley[3]

4. 14-Tim Estenson[4]

5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[7]

6. 97-Scotty Milan[6]

7. 42-Preston Perlmutter[5]

8. 83B-Jeff Beasley[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]

2. 79-Gage Montgomery[1]

3. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]

4. 31-Joe B Miller[8]

5. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]

6. 14-Tim Estenson[10]

7. 1T-Trevin Littleton[3]

8. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[6]

9. 42-Preston Perlmutter[14]

10. 6-Corey Nelson[13]

11. 40-Van Gurley Jr[5]

12. 97-Scotty Milan[11]

13. 33$-Shane O’Banion[12]

14. 35-Tyler Robbins[16]

15. 83B-Jeff Beasley[15]

16. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[9]