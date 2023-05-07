Harley Burns Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (May 6, 2023) — Harley Burns won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Tye Mihocko, Alex Sipes, Brent Beauchamp, and Mario Clouser rounded out the top five.

Ethan Barrow on the feature for the Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 34-Brent Beauchamp[1]

2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]

3. 53-Brayden Fox[4]

4. 0G-Kyle Shipley[6]

5. 04-Jordan Kinser[7]

6. 06-Rylan Gray[2]

7. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[3]

8. 99J-Kyle Johnson[8]

9. 91-Bryar Schroeter[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Harley Burns[2]

2. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]

3. 4B-Donny Brackett[3]

4. 24-Nate McMillin[4]

5. 4R-John Sluss[5]

6. 19-Dan Clodfelter[6]

7. 88-Will Barnett[9]

8. 37-Dave Gross[8]

9. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[2]

2. 99-Alec Sipes[1]

3. 44-Dickie Gaines[3]

4. 26T-Matt Thompson[4]

5. 5M-Matthew McDonald[5]

6. 20D-Chad Davenport[7]

7. 00-Austin Cory[8]

DNS: 97-Austin Nigh

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 06-Rylan Gray[1]

2. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[4]

3. 91-Bryar Schroeter[9]

4. 37-Dave Gross[8]

5. 99J-Kyle Johnson[7]

6. 00-Austin Cory[6]

7. 88-Will Barnett[5]

8. 20D-Chad Davenport[3]

9. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[10]

10. 19-Dan Clodfelter[2]

DNS: 97-Austin Nigh

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 16-Harley Burns[2]

2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[4]

3. 99-Alec Sipes[6]

4. 34-Brent Beauchamp[1]

5. 6-Mario Clouser[3]

6. 5M-Matthew McDonald[15]

7. 04-Jordan Kinser[13]

8. 24-Nate McMillin[11]

9. 53-Brayden Fox[7]

10. 44-Dickie Gaines[9]

11. 4R-John Sluss[14]

12. 22-Brandon Spencer[5]

13. 26T-Matt Thompson[12]

14. 99J-Kyle Johnson[20]

15. 0G-Kyle Shipley[10]

16. 37-Dave Gross[19]

17. 91-Bryar Schroeter[18]

18. 06-Rylan Gray[16]

19. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[17]

20. 4B-Donny Brackett[8]

Special 1 (15 Laps)

1. 00-Austin Cory[1]

2. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[4]

3. 88-Will Barnett[2]

DNS: 19-Dan Clodfelter

DNS: 20D-Chad Davenport

DNS: 97-Austin Nigh

Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Ethan Barrow[1]

2. 37-Bryce Norris[2]

3. 79-Chris Miller[4]

4. 11M-Kayla Martin[3]

5. 87-Nate Franklin[5]

6. 88-Charlie Stines[6]

7. 13-Tyson Lady[7]

8. 36M-Barry Miller[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22H-Rod Henning[1]

2. 15J-Jeff Wimmenauer[5]

3. 83-Carson Dillion[2]

4. 26-Keith Langley[3]

5. 39-Justin Mathews[4]

6. 18-Alex Nalon[6]

7. 22-Schuyler Nahre[8]

8. 64S-Blake Sholders[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23J-Jordan Welch[2]

2. 19-Alfred Galedrige Jr[1]

3. 23-John Paynter Jr[3]

4. 5-Terry Arthur[4]

5. 45-Eric Perrott[5]

6. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[6]

7. 24X-Levi Winget[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 14-Ethan Barrow[1]

2. 23J-Jordan Welch[3]

3. 15J-Jeff Wimmenauer[5]

4. 37-Bryce Norris[4]

5. 22H-Rod Henning[2]

6. 83-Carson Dillion[8]

7. 19-Alfred Galedrige Jr[6]

8. 23-John Paynter Jr[9]

9. 39-Justin Mathews[14]

10. 87-Nate Franklin[13]

11. 11M-Kayla Martin[10]

12. 67B-Dillan Baldwin[18]

13. 88-Charlie Stines[16]

14. 24X-Levi Winget[21]

15. 5-Terry Arthur[12]

16. 26-Keith Langley[11]

17. 45-Eric Perrott[15]

18. 13-Tyson Lady[19]

19. 22-Schuyler Nahre[20]

20. 79-Chris Miller[7]

21. 36M-Barry Miller[22]

22. 64S-Blake Sholders[23]

23. 18-Alex Nalon[17]