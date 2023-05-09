Huset’s Speedway Starting Anticipated Season Sunday With Mother’s Day Opener Presented by Northwest Tire Inc.

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 8, 2023) – It is finally race week at Huset’s Speedway, which kicks off the season this Sunday with the Mother’s Day Opener presented by Northwest Tire Inc.

All three regular divisions – the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks – will be in action.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars division pays at least $5,000 to win during each main event this season. The runner up will garner $4,000 and the third-place finisher earns $3,000.

As a reminder, the division champion at Huset’s Speedway will pocket $12,000 with second place scoring $8,000 and third place garnering $6,000. The top 15 in points who are eligible will receive points fund money.

Drivers accumulate points for qualifying, heat races and the main event during each race. A driver can miss one points race throughout the season and remain eligible for the points fund.

Brooke Tatnell is the defending track champion as he bested 2021 champion Justin Henderson by only three points. The top seven in the final standings were separated by less than 50 points with Austin McCarl (12 points behind Tatnell), Matt Juhl (20 points), Kaleb Johnson (31 points), Jack Dover (37 points) and Mark Dobmeier (46 points) placing third through seventh, respectively.

Jacob Hughes garnered the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship last year by only one point over Lee Goos Jr. Brandon Bosma (18 points behind Hughes), 2021 track champion Dusty Ballenger (38 points) and Koby Werkmeister (39 points) rounded out the top five in the standings.

Zach Olivier captured the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks title in 2022 by 22 points over Matt Steuerwald. Tim Dann (27 points behind Olivier), Colby Klaassen (30 points) and 2021 champion Cory Yeigh (61 points) were also top-five finishers in the final standings.

As a new season starts this weekend Huset’s Speedway will continue to offer a special price for those who purchase tickets in advance.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Additionally, the first 200 mothers through the front gates will receive a free carnation.

Sunday for the Mother's Day Opener presented by Northwest Tire Inc. featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom's Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.