Cory Eliason Lands at Crouch Motorsports

Cory Eliason has found a new home. The Visalia, CA driver is thrilled to announce he has assumed driving duties with Crouch Motorsports effective immediately and is set to continue the team’s 2023 plan of running a very aggressive schedule around the country.

“First, I would like to thank Bernie and Betsie Stuebgen of Indy Race Parts for everything they have done for me over the last 11 months,” Cory Eliason said. “When I needed a ride last season, they were right there for me, and I truly thank them because this opportunity would not be here if it were not for them keeping me going.

“I am very excited for this new endeavor with Crouch Motorsports,” Eliason added. “Leighton Crouch (Team Owner) has built an incredible team in a short period of time, and I am honored to get the call to take over the driving duties. I am looking forward to working with Leighton, Brad Alexander, Stephen Hamm-Reilly, and everyone else that is associated with the team.”

Eliason gets right to work with Crouch Motorsports as he will be aboard the Mobil1/Hi-Plains Building Division No. 11 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in Pennsylvania starting on Wednesday night at Lincoln Speedway followed by a double-header at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday and Saturday night.

The team will continue to contest the High Limit Racing Series schedule, and as stated earlier, will run a very aggressive schedule around the country taking on the World of Outlaws and the All Star Circuit of Champions.

“Jumping right in and racing in one of the toughest parts of the country is going to be a great first test for us, and I am excited,” Eliason added. “Crouch Motorsports has a great team of marketing partners behind them, and I am looking forward to representing them and working with them the rest of the season.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-12, Wins-0, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-7

ON TAP: Eliason and Crouch Motorsports make their debut together at Lincoln Speedway on May 10th with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

