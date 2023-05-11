All Stars to visit Jacksonville Speedway and Wilmot Raceway in upcoming Illinois and Wisconsin double

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 10, 2023) – The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 may have kicked-off the month of May in a big way at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, but the action is just getting started, as the Series turns their attention deeper into the Midwest with a pair of stops in Illinois and Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13. A $12,000 weekend for “America’s Series,” action will commence on Friday evening, May 12, with an all-out $6,000-to-win brawl at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois. Friday’s invasion will give Jacksonville open wheel enthusiasts their first glimpse of All Star competition since 1994, as the Series’ most recent attempt in 2020 was ultimately canceled.

Once competition in Central Illinois is complete, the traveling All Stars will turn their compasses north and proceed into the Badger State, setting aim on a one-night stop at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 13. Joining the best of the IRA Outlaw Sprint Car Series, the Wisconsin takeover will be the first of three in 2023, returning Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, for stops at Dodge County Fairgrounds and Plymouth Dirt Track.

Certainly no stranger to the All Star campaign trail, Wilmot hosted All Star competition the last three seasons, and although Mother Nature took the victory in 2022, it was Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason and “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney who succeeded in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Like the visit to Jacksonville, Wilmot Raceway will award a $6,000 payday.

Recent All Star competition would see former NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, score a $10,000 payday in Atomic Speedway’s The Night The Stars Come Out on Thursday, May 4. Larson, aboard his Folkens Brothers Trucking/Finley Farms No. 57 sprint car, took control officially on lap 13, sliding Tyler Courtney and cutting the corner between turns one and two. The pair raced even at the flagstand just before Larson made his winning move; Courtney was stalled behind a slower lapped car which allowed Larson to close.

UPCOMING WEEKEND AGENDA:

Friday, May 12

Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, Illinois

Pit Gates: 3 p.m.

Team Meeting: 5:15 p.m.

Racing: 7 p.m.

**Times are Central

www.jacksvonvillespeedway.com

Saturday, May 13

Wilmot Raceway | Wilmot, Wisconsin

Pit Gates: 2 p.m.

Team Meeting: 5:15 p.m.

Racing: 7 p.m.

**Times are Central

www.wilmotraceway.com

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (As of 5/4):

Brent Marks – 430

Tyler Courtney – 428

Parker Price-Miller – 418

Zeb Wise – 410

Cap Henry – 400

Travis Philo – 396

Hunter Schuerenberg – 384

Chris Windom – 380

JJ Hickle – 376

Cale Thomas – 372

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.