USCS Sprint invade Southern Raceway for Military Appreciation Weekend on Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – May 11, 2023 – After a weekend off for the a Mother’s Day weekend break, the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars resume their 2023 and 27th Anniversary season schedules with a two-nights of speed contests at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida with the Salute to the Armed Forces weekend event on Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th. The event also features Military Appreciation Night on Saturday night which is the Nation’s US Armed Forces Day.

Sprint car drivers and teams from at least seven states are already entered with additional entries coming in every day ready to compete for the $2000 top prize on Friday night and to compete for $2500 for the USCS winged sprint car driver that “parks it” in the USCS Victory Lane at Southern Raceway at the end of the sprint car main event on Saturday night.

The racing program features an action-packed program including several of ther track’s weekly racing divisions on each night. All divisions that are racing including the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint cars will contest a complete racing format including main events each night.

On Friday night at 7:30pm the USCS Sprint Cars are joined by the Vintage, FWD Stingers, Bomber and the Ladies League divisions, On Saturday night at 6:30pm the I.M.C.A. Modified, Vintages Cars, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and the Stingers join the USCS Sprit Cars for another full night of high-speed Family entertainment.

Active Military and Veterans with I.D. will be admitted FREE on Saturday night as Southern Raceway honors our US Military on Armed Services Day. Check for the complete info on the Southern Raceway Facebook page for all details and formats. The Southern Raceway phone number is (850) For USCS info please visit http://www.uscsracing.com

Southern Raceway is located at 9359 Nichols Lake Rd, Milton, FL 32583. The track’s Facebook page is found at Southern Raceway and the track phone number is (850) 623-2333.