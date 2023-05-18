Tezos All Stars set for three-race New York invasion at Outlaw, Fonda, Weedsport

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 17, 2023) – The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue the month of May with an invasion of the Empire State, set to invade three facilities over three days beginning Friday evening, May 19. The upcoming swing, the first of multiple New York visits for “America’s Series” with another occurring in July, and a third in August, will launch officially with a visit to the always-exciting Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York. A marquee venue within the Finger Lakes, Outlaw Speedway’s program will award an $8,000 top prize; just a portion of the $26,000 winner’s share up for grabs over the course of the weekend.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will continue their New York trek with a stop at Fonda Speedway in Fonda, New York, on Saturday, May 20. The highest of the weekend paydays, Saturday’s visit will award a $10,000 share and will feature the All Stars for the first time since 2013. “Double-D” Danny Dietrich, one of Pennsylvania’s finest who frequents the All Stars when his schedule allows, is the last to score a Series victory at Fonda, one of 19 wins with the All Stars to date.

Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, will be the final stop on the upcoming All Stars swing through the Empire State, ready to host some of the nation’s finest open wheelers on Sunday, May 21. Like Outlaw Speedway, Weedsport will award an $8,000 payday, and just like Fonda Speedway, “Double-D” Danny Dietrich was the last to score a Weedsport victory during All Star competition, that occurring in 2019.

The Tezos All Stars will hit the Empire State fresh off of a weekend in the Central Time Zone, invading Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois, and Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13. “Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg was the victor at the Jacksonville bullring with two-time and defending Series champion, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, scoring the $6,000 top prize at Wilmot. Sunshine’s victory allowed the Indianapolis, Indiana, native to maintain control of the current All Star driver standings, now with three wins on the year, two of which occurring during non-point competition at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida.

Hunter Schuerenberg and Parker Price-Miller are currently tied for second in the All Star driver standings, followed by Chris Windom and J.J. Hickle.

The “Steel City Outlaw” Tim Shaffer is currently sixth in the driver rankings, followed by the “Big Wheel” Scotty Thiel, Conner Morrell, Zeth Sabo, and Brent Marks.

UPCOMING WEEKEND AGENDA:

Friday, May 19

Outlaw Speedway | Dundee, New York

Pit Gates: 5 p.m.

Team Meeting: 6:30 p.m.

Racing: 7:30 p.m.

https://www.outlawspeedwayllc.com/

Saturday, May 20

Fonda Speedway | Fonda, New York

Pit Gates: 4 p.m.

Team Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Racing: 7 p.m.

https://www.thefondaspeedway.com/

Sunday, May 21

Weedsport Speedway | Weedsport, New York

Pit Gates: 3 p.m.

Team Meeting: 5 p.m.

Racing: 6 p.m.

Racing: https://www.weedsportspeedway.com/

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (As of 5/13):

Tyler Courtney – 720

Hunter Schuerenberg – 678

Parker Price-Miller – 678

Chris Windom – 672

J.J. Hickle – 640

Tim Shaffer – 630

Scotty Thiel – 594

Conner Morrell – 574

Zeth Sabo – 542

Brent Marks – 430

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.