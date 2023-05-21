Joe B Miller Maneuvers to Lake Ozark Speedway Win with POWRi 410 BOSS

From Powri

Belleville, IL. (5/20/23) Joe B Miller would lead eighteen laps of the third event for the 2023 season in the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series to notch his third career series feature victory in an outstanding Spring Spectacular at Lake Ozark Speedway Saturday.

Cruising onto the smooth track would witness Roger Crockett and Joe B Miller each earn an early heat racing victory with Crockett earning the event high point qualifier award and pole starting position for the twenty-five lap feature event.

Going into the initial green flag start would witness outside front-row starter Joe B Miller blast to the early racing advantage as pole-sitter Roger Crockett, Slater Helt, Kyle Bellm, and Carson Short battled within the top-five.

Leading the first twelve laps of competition through a pair of restarts, Joe B Miller would see Roger Crockett overtake the point for seven revolutions around the speedy Lake Ozark Speedway track.

Waiting until the pivotal time, Joe B Miller would not be denied in his second POWRi 410 BOSS feature victory of the season after grabbing the lead late in the race and holding off all challenges. One-time leader Roger Crockett would finish runner-up with Jack Wagner passing seven competitors to place third.

“A big hats off to the track crew tonight for such a great track this early in the year,” said an elated Joe B Miller in the Lake Ozark Speedway award ceremony. Adding, “Roger made me work for this one and get up on the wheel after that restart, I knew I had to change my line moving into that last restart.”

Running smooth and gaining ground late would find see Slater Helt finish fourth as Carson Short recovered from a mid-race mishap to round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon Missouri on Saturday.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series | 5/20/23:

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 11-Roger Crockett

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 11-Roger Crockett

Super Clean Hard Charger: 51-Mitchell Moore(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[1]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[10]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 5. 44-Carson Short[8]; 6. 1S-Joey Schmidt[12]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney[13]; 8. 50K-Kyle Bellm[4]; 9. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]; 10. 122-Lane Warner[15]; 11. 51-Mitchell Moore[19]; 12. 8S-Steve Short[7]; 13. 73-Samuel Wagner[14]; 14. 15-Jack Potter[18]; 15. 79-Gage Montgomery[11]; 16. 00-Broc Elliott[9]; 17. 19K-Kenton Pope[16]; 18. 1-Trevin Littleton[3]; 19. 21-Gunner Ramey[17].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[5]; 2. 22S-Slater Helt[3]; 3. 8S-Steve Short[1]; 4. 50K-Kyle Bellm[8]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner[6]; 6. 44-Carson Short[9]; 7. 1S-Joey Schmidt[10]; 8. 19K-Kenton Pope[4]; 9. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 10. 15-Jack Potter[7].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 2. 1-Trevin Littleton[5]; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell[2]; 4. 00-Broc Elliott[4]; 5. 79-Gage Montgomery[6]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[7]; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner[9]; 8. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 9. 51-Mitchell Moore[1].

Next up the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series will be the series debut at Tulsa Speedway for a two-day Oklahoma action-packed excursion on June 9-10 with ‘Dirt-Down in T-Town’.

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.