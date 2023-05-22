All Stars To Stage Only Williams Grove Race Of Season This Week

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Fans will get only one chance to see the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars Series do battle at Williams Grove Speedway this season and that chance is coming up this Friday, May 26 at 7:30 pm.

Presented by HVAC Distributors Inc., the only appearance of the season by the All Stars at Williams Grove will be for the Hoosier Diamond Series Doug Esh Tribute Race, paying a cool $10,000 to win.

Esh’s career will be honored with a special pre-race show in the infield beginning just after gates open at 5:30 pm. The show will be broadcast on Beerhill Gang TV via Facebook.

After starting their history at the track back in 1970 when local Bobbie Adamson took a win for car owner Al Hamilton, it was 2019 until a bonafide touring All Star in the form of Aaron Reutzel was able to break into victory lane at Williams Grove Speedway for the first time.

All other shows had been won by the locals and only once since has an All Star, again as in Reutezel, taken a Williams Grove win.

Since September of 2020 when Reutzel last won, it has been only Williams Grove regulars or and independent scoring oval All Stars wins.

So how is the field shaping up for this one and only invasion of 2023 by the All Stars.

The series will again be led into the track by two-time and defending series champion Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Courtney is again atop the All Stars point standings this season with a win under his belt.

His closest pursuer in the points, Hunter Schuerenberg of Sikeston, Missouri., has also been to victory lane this season on the tour.

Other All Stars expected to invade include Parker Price-Miller, Chris Windom and Zeb Wise who has already proven he knows how to get around Williams Grove this season by picking up the 2023 oval opener in April.

These drivers will prove to be the All Stars best prospects for a win when they get to Williams Grove while the locals will pin their hopes on drivers like Lance Dewease, Anthony Macri, Brent Marks, Danny Dietirch and others.

So far this season at Williams Grove, six races have produced six different winners in the form of Zeb Wise, Lance Dewease, Brent Marks, Chase Dietz, Brad Sweet and most recently Freddie Rahmer.

Rahmer is the current Williams Grove point leader over Danny Dietrich.

All Stars winners at the track last season were Dietrich (2), Marks and Dewease.

Event sponsor HVAC Distributors Inc. based in Mount Joy is a full-service wholesale distributor and manufacturers representative of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories.

In business since 1987, HVAC Distributors Inc. serves the residential new construction, residential replacement and light commercial segments of the HVAC industry in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia, Eastern Ohio and Western New York.

Adult general admission for May 26 is $30 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.