Cory Eliason on top at Weedsport Speedway for $8,000

By Tyler Altmeyer

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (May 21, 2023) – Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason, the new gun for Crouch Motorsports, came out swinging on Sunday night at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, securing his first Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of the season and nailing down an $8,000 payday in the process. The victory came in just his fifth start with Crouch Motorsports, utilizing the highside to take command from race-long leader Matt Farnham on lap 26. A dramatic ending to his pursuit to Weedsport’s Victory Hill, the only caution of the 30-lapper occurred on the final circuit forcing a one-lap dash to the finish; it was a smooth final lap for the Californian.

Eliason, now a nine-time Series winner, may have taken the final spotlight, but it was all Matt Farnham and Tyler Courtney earning the mid-race highlights, as Courtney, who battled into the runner-up spot on lap 14, commenced chase on Farnham immediately after. Courtney inched closer to Farnham with every circuit, but before he could pounce on the New York native, Eliason swooped in from the topside and grabbed second on lap 25, then the lead on lap 26.

“I really thought it was going to take us a little bit longer to get our first win together. That just goes to show what this team is capable of,” Eliason expressed. “I’ve watched a lot of videos on this place and if you can get through one and two without getting up into the wall, it’s going to work. I was probably more nervous than my crew during that one lap restart. I used up my brakes. Regardless, I’m very grateful for this. They give us the tools to be successful and I’m happy to be here.”

Friday night Outlaw Speedway winner, Zeb Wise, would sneak in to finish second before the final checkers, followed by Tyler Courtney, Scotty Thiel, and Matt Farnham.

“I love tracks like this,” Zeb Wise said. “This is my first time here and I’m already excited to come back. It takes a lot of finesse to be good on a surface like this. I thought maybe we were in trouble early, but we really came to life at the end.”

ON DECK:

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their 2023 campaign with a four-race slate through New Jersey and Pennsylvania, all of which kicking-off with a stop at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro, New Jersey, on Thursday evening, May 25. Action will then continue with a visit to the famed Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday, May 26, followed by the Bob Weikert Memorial doubleheader at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, on Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28. The first three events will award $10,000-to-win capped with the $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial finale.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

Contingency Awards/Results: Weedsport Speedway| May 21, 2023:

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 25

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Tyler Courtney | 14.091

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Matt Farnham | 14.285

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Danny Varin

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Tyler Courtney

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Cory Eliason

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Matt Farnham

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Chase Moran

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Danny Peebles

Tezos A-Main Winner: Cory Eiason

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Parker Price-Miller (+9)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Chris Hile

Tezos A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 11-Cory Eliason[3]; 2. 26-Zeb Wise[5]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 4. 70-Scotty Thiel[10]; 5. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]; 6. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[2]; 7. 99L-Larry Wight[8]; 8. 01-Danny Varin[6]; 9. 9P-Parker Price Miller[18]; 10. 97-JJ Hickle[12]; 11. 29-Sye Lynch[7]; 12. 28F-Davie Franek[11]; 13. 45-Tim Shaffer[15]; 14. 4-Chris Windom[17]; 15. 98-Joe Trenca[14]; 16. 66-Jordan Hutton[16]; 17. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[13]; 18. 5H-Chris Hile[20]; 19. 88C-Chad Miller[23]; 20. 28M-Conner Morrell[22]; 21. (DNF) 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]; 22. (DNF) 4P-Chase Moran[19]; 23. (DNF) 2-Dave Axton[21]; 24. (DNF) 11T-Cory Turner[24] LAP LEADERS: Matt Farnham (1-25), Cory Eliason (26-30).

Classic Ink USA B Feature (8 Laps): 1. 4P-Chase Moran[2]; 2. 5H-Chris Hile[4]; 3. 2-Dave Axton[1]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 5. 88C-Chad Miller[3]; 6. 11T-Cory Turner[5]; 7. 3-Denny Peebles[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps): 1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[2]; 2. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]; 3. 11-Cory Eliason[3]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 5. 26-Zeb Wise[6]; 6. 01-Danny Varin[5]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Danny Varin[2]; 2. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[1]; 4. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 5. 98-Joe Trenca[5]; 6. 9P-Parker Price Miller[7]; 7. 5H-Chris Hile[9]; 8. 2-Dave Axton[6]; 9. 3-Denny Peebles[8]

CSI Shocks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 29-Sye Lynch[2]; 3. 70-Scotty Thiel[8]; 4. 97-JJ Hickle[3]; 5. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[4]; 6. 66-Jordan Hutton[5]; 7. 4P-Chase Moran[6]; 8. 11T-Cory Turner[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Cory Eliason[1]; 2. 26-Zeb Wise[4]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[3]; 5. 45-Tim Shaffer[5]; 6. 4-Chris Windom[6]; 7. 88C-Chad Miller[7]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

Hercules Tire Qualifying: 1. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 00:14.285[15]; 2. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni, 00:14.376[12]; 3. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:14.449[25]; 4. 99L-Larry Wight, 00:14.499[13]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:14.651[17]; 6. 11-Cory Eliason, 00:14.665[5]; 7. 01-Danny Varin, 00:14.759[22]; 8. 29-Sye Lynch, 00:14.807[7]; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:14.852[8]; 10. 28F-Davie Franek, 00:14.889[18]; 11. 97-JJ Hickle, 00:15.005[10]; 12. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 00:15.016[21]; 13. 98-Joe Trenca, 00:15.053[20]; 14. 66-Jordan Hutton, 00:15.068[2]; 15. 45-Tim Shaffer, 00:15.081[14]; 16. 2-Dave Axton, 00:15.088[1]; 17. 4P-Chase Moran, 00:15.137[9]; 18. 4-Chris Windom, 00:15.205[19]; 19. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 00:15.221[24]; 20. 11T-Cory Turner, 00:15.327[11]; 21. 88C-Chad Miller, 00:15.350[16]; 22. 3-Denny Peebles, 00:15.499[3]; 23. 70-Scotty Thiel, 00:15.518[6]; 24. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:15.862[23]; 25. 5H-Chris Hile, 00:59.999[4]

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (As of 5/21):

Tyler Courtney – 1006

Parker Price-Miller – 965

Chris Windom – 930

Hunter Schuerenberg – 904

Tim Shaffer – 898

J.J. Hickle – 892

Scotty Thiel – 862

Conner Morrell – 804

Zeb Wise – 706

Zeth Sabo – 666