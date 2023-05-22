Dates and Lineups for makeup features at Limaland from May 12th and May 19th announced.

by Gerry Keysor

Double features will be on tap for racefans for 3 of the next 4 events at Limaland Motorsports Park, as the USAC Midwest Thunder Midget A Main, Midwest Shooting Center Dirt car UMP Modified A Main, and Dirt Track Truck Series A Main that were washed out on May 12th will be ran at the beginning of the evening on June 16th. The NRA Sprint Invader “Run For The Rabbit” A Main that was postponed from Friday May 19th will be ran at the beginning of the racing program on Friday May 26th. The Lock Sixteen Thunderstock A Main from Friday May 19th, will be ran at the beginning of the racing program on Friday June 2nd.

For the NRA Sprint Invaders, this makes next Friday May 26th’s Memorial Cup race even bigger. With the $2500 to win Run for the Rabbit A Main and Memorial Cup A Main, the potential for a $5000 payday for a qualified driver makes this an event you wont want to miss! The Memorial Cup takes place at Lima next Friday night May 26. Pit Gates open at 4:30PM, Grandstand Gates open at 5PM, Hot Laps at 6:30PM, and Racing at 7:30. General Admission is $15 for ages 16 and older, ages 11 to 15 are $7, and kids 10 and under admitted FREE. Pit passes for all ages are $30. Check us out on Facebook, or visit our website at limaland.com

NRA Sprint Invader Lineup – May 19th

– to be ran at the beginning of racing program on May 26

1. 16C – Tyler Rankin; 2. No. 22M – Dan McCarron; 3. 23 – Devon Dobie; 4. 17 – Jared Horstman; 5. 11G – Luke Griffith; 6. 7C – Phil Gressman; 7. 11H – Caleb Harmon; 8. X – Mike Keegan; 9. 24 – Kobe Allison; 10. 24D – Danny Sams III; 11. 2 – Kyle Sauder; 12. 0 – Brayton Phillips; 13. 73C – Cody Fendley; 14. 5J – Jake Hesson; 15. 10TS – Tyler Schiets; 16. 49i – John Ivy; 17. 20i – Kelsey Ivy; 18. 66 – Chase Dunham; 19. 21M – Adam Cruea; 20. 2B – Noah Dunlap; 21. 12B – Luke Hall; 22. 31 – Jac Nickles;