Schatz perfect in Ohio double; Buckeye State visit continues with doubleheader at Atomic

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 22, 2023) – Two starts in the Buckeye State resulted in two victories for ten-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, sweeping appearances at Attica Raceway Park on Friday, May 19, and Sharon Speedway on Saturday, May 20. The victories, bumping Schatz’ career total with the World of Outlaws to 309, were accomplished in all-around fantastic fashion, giving the Fargo, North Dakota, native his fifth-ever at Attica – the most in World of Outlaws history – and his first-ever at Sharon Speedway; a stat somewhat surprising for the ten-time champion.

“This is the first time I’ve won here? I lose track, man, I’m getting old,” Schatz said with a smile at Sharon Speedway. “I’ve been around a long time, and it feels good to still be here. How about this race team? These guys are pretty incredible. What they’re doing. The way this car is. I can’t say enough about them. It’s pretty unreal. What a great weekend.”

Schatz’ winning campaign at Attica, which commenced from fourth on the grid, did not take full form until just before the white flag was displayed, eventually sliding race leader, Rico Abreu, through turns three and four.

At Sharon Speedway, Schatz started from the pole position, forced to fend off a war from Jason Johnson Racing’s Carson Macedo, as well as a late race takeover bid from David Gravel and Sheldon Haudenschild.

A pair of late race cautions would ultimately make the Sharon Speedway finish very interesting, the first occurring with seven remaining, then another with just three circuits left on the countdown.

Incidentally, Schatz’ first-ever Sharon Speedway win occurred on Tony Stewart’s birthday.

“During racing, I could move around the racetrack,” Schatz explained of his speed at Sharon. “I could kind of go anywhere. And there’s not very many nights you get a great thing like that. Last night at Attica we needed lapped traffic. Tonight, I had a good race car, so hats off to my Carquest team.”

Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2023 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series campaign with another action-packed slate through the Buckeye State, taking over the high banks of Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, May 26-27. Memorial Day weekend will then cap with the Memorial Day Spectacular at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, on Monday, May 29.

2023 Donny Schatz / Tony Stewart Racing WoO Statistics:

Races: 21

Wins: 2

Top-5s: 9

Top-10s: 10