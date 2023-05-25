OCRS opens new Arrowhead Speedway Friday, takes on Salina Highbanks Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (May 22, 2023) – After a month off the AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars return to action this weekend with a pair of shows.

The two-night weekend begins on Friday at the new Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Oklahoma. Friday is opening night for the remodeled speedway under new ownership (formerly Flint Creek Speedway) and the night will bring back fond memories for long-time OCRS fans.

It was 2015 when the AmeriFlex OCRS Sprint Cars last raced at what was then Flint Creek Speedway and veteran Robert Sellers won the 30-lap main that night over OCRS career wins winner Whit Gastineau. Sellers went on to win the 2015 season championship.

Friday’s show will be only the fifth event of the season after rain washed out four shows.

Three winners have emerged in the first four events. Tanner Conn and Fred Mattox won the first two shows of 2023, and Kansas driver Zach Blurton comes into the weekend on a two-race win streak.

Saturday Salina Highbanks Speedway will host the first of two shows slated for the season. Last May Alex Sewell conquered the 3/8’s mile oval for the fifth time in six visits to the Highbanks. In September Gastineau won to put his name on the list of AmeriFlex Challenge champions with a victory at Salina.

What you need to know……….

Where: Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Oklahoma

When: Friday, May 26

Pits open: 4 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 8 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: Open Headers

Track Website: www.ArrowheadSpeedway.com

Where: Salina Highhbanks Speedway, Pryor Creek, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, May 27

Pits open: 3 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: Open Headers

Track Website: www.SalinaHighbanksSpeedway.com

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent 437; 2. Joe Bob Lee, Danny Wood 406; 4. Zach Chappell, 367; 5. Terry Easum 360; 6. Alex DeCamp 355; 7. Fred Mattox 336; 8. Sheldon Barksdale 329; 9. Emilio Hoover 283; 10. Whit Gastineau 272.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series