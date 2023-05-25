OVER $90K UP FOR GRABS IN THE USCS 18TH ANNUAL USCS SPRINT SPEEDWEEK

By Pete Walton

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – May 22, 2023 – The United Sprint Car Series is gearing up for its 18th

Annual Sprint Car Speedweek with over $90,000 up for grabs in six races contested over nine

days. It all begins this Friday night, May 26 at 7:30 pm at Lexington 104 Speedway in Lexington, TN and the USCS Speedweek will conclude on Saturday, June 3 at “The House of Hook,” Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, MS.

The 18th Annual USCS Sprint Car Speedweek is Presented by Engler Machine & Tool and will visit six different tracks in four different states. There will be a $4,000 Speedweeks Point Fund for the top ten drivers that have perfect attendance at all six Srint Speedweek races.

In between, USCS Speedweek events include a stop at the Legendary “Ditch,” Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR on Saturday, May 27th, Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg, AR on Sunday night, May 28th, North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, AL for a mid-week SPECIAL event on Thursday night, June 1, and Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS on Friday night, June 2.

The race on Thursday night at Lexington 104 Speedway will also feature a $750-to-win 602 Late Model Sportsman Race, a Possible $700-to-win Factory Stock Race, a $600-to-win B-Modified Race, $400-To-Win FWD-Stinger-Hummer Race, and a Vintage Stock Race.

The Riverside International Speedway Raceway event will also have Late Models, Winged Mini Sprints, and Stock Cars on the racing card. The Old No. 1 Speedway show on Sunday night will also feature a $1,500-to win Modified Race, and a $1,000-to-win Factory Stock Race.

North Alabama Speedway Thursday night special event will also include $750-to-win races for the CRUSA 602 Late Model Sportsman, and the Modified Sportsman, plus $500-to-win races for the Vintage Outlaws and the Mini Stocks on June 1.

The support Divisions for the Hattiesburg Speedway event on June 2 are TBA but include open wheel modified and stock car racing. The 2023 USCS Sprint Car Speedweek finale on June 3 at Whynot Motorsports Park will also have Late Models and Stock Cars in action.

Drivers from at least eight different states and Great Britain are expected for the 18th Annual USCS Sprint Car Speedweek led by 14-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN. Two-time USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Champion, Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS is the defending USCS Speedweek Champion. Howard tied with Dustin Gates of Haughton, LA in points in last year’s Speedweeks standings. Howard won the tiebreaker by virtue of having two Speedweek wins. This year’s addition is expected to be just as competitive.

For more information about the 18th Annual USCS Sprint Car Speedweek Presented By Engler

Machine & Tool visit the United Sprint Car Series web site at www.uscsracing.com, or call the series Founder and President Pete Walton at 770-865-6097. The USCS Facebook Page is located at www.facebook.com/uscs.racing.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hero Graphics, CHR Designs, DMI, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, Huggins Cams, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

Photo caption #10: 14-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray leads a strong contingent of drivers from 10 states and England into the 18th annual USCS Sprint Speedweek this Friday.