ASCS Frontier at Electric City cancelled for weather

By Andrew Kunas

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – This weekend’s Memorial Meltdown for the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car tour at Electric City Speedway has been cancelled due to the increasingly poor weather forecast for Friday and Saturday’s scheduled events at the Great Falls, Montana facility.

The decision was made Thursday afternoon, before teams from out of the area travel to Great Falls for a potential rain out. Stagg Motor Sports and Electric City Speedway will look at potential make-up dates for this event later in the season at the 3/10-mile clay oval.

The next race for the ASCS Frontier Region is Friday, June 9th at Gallatin Speedway for the Spring Clash at Belgrade. The series races the next night at Big Sky Speedway outside Billings. Kelly Miller of Lethbridge, Alberta has won both ASCS Frontier Region races run so far in 2023 and leads the point standings.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, as well as the American Sprint Car Series National Tour and other ASCS regional series can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.