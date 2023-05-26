Kyle Cummins Takes Night Two at Circle City

May 25, 2023 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana- Kyle Cummins passed Robert Ballou on lap four and went on to win the 40 lap feature. Cummins was followed by Jake Swanson, Brady Bacon, Emerson Axsom and Matt Westfall.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 25, 2023 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Circle City Salute

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.255; 2. Thomas Meseraull, 2E, Epperson-12.284; 3. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-12.287; 4. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-12.329; 5. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-12.404; 6. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.447; 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 17GP, Dutcher-12.541; 8. Brent Beauchamp, 11, Beauchamp-12.613; 9. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall-12.645; 10. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.648; 11. Tyler Hewitt, 118, Evans-12.666; 12. Tye Mihocko, 2H, Hayden-12.669; 13. Rylan Gray, 81G, Gray-12.699; 14. Matt McDonald, 5m, McDonald-12.714; 15. Daison Pursley, 5p, KO-12.724; 16. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.754; 17. Koby Barksdale, 16K, Knight-12.762; 18. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.884; 19. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-12.934; 20. Jake Scott, 33, Miller-12.967; 21. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-12.996; 22. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.997; 23. Logan Seavey, 2B, 2B Racing-13.004; 24. Dave Darland, 36D, Darland/Curb-Agajanian-13.037; 25. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-13.058; 26. Jadon Rogers, 5, Baldwin/Fox-13.074; 27. Ricky Lewis, 41, Brown-13.105; 28. Scotty Weir, 24, Simon-13.107; 29. Sterling Cling, 34, SCR-13.110; 30. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, GGR-13.264; 31. Ivan Glotzbach, i1, Glotzbach-14.343; 32. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Emerson Axsom, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Rylan Gray, 6. Koby Barksdale, 7. Kayla Roell, 8. Sterling Cling. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Matt McDonald, 7. Jadon Rogers, 8. Gabriel Gilbert. NT

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Daison Pursley, 4. Carson Garrett, 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Ricky Lewis, 7. Ivan Glotzbach, 8. Tyler Hewitt. NT

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Matt Westfall, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Jake Scott, 5. Tye Mihocko, 6. Scotty Weir, 7. Brent Beauchamp, 8. Brandon Mattox. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Logan Seavey, 3. Tye Mihocko, 4. Rylan Gray, 5. Jadon Rogers, 6. Sterling Cling, 7. Koby Barksdale, 8. Ricky Lewis, 9. Tyler Hewitt, 10. Gabriel Gilbert, 11. Brent Beauchamp, 12. Ivan Glotzbach, 13. Scotty Weir, 14. Matt McDonald, 15. Kayla Roell. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (2), 2. Jake Swanson (3), 3. Brady Bacon (8), 4. Emerson Axsom (7), 5. Matt Westfall (9), 6. Daison Pursley (14), 7. Chase Stockon (18), 8. Thomas Meseraull (5), 9. C.J. Leary (17), 10. Mitchel Moles (15), 11. Logan Seavey (19), 12. Tye Mihocko (12), 13. Justin Grant (6), 14. Robert Ballou (1), 15. Rylan Gray (13), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 17. Jadon Rogers (21), 18. Dave Darland (20), 19. Carson Garrett (4), 20. Charles Davis Jr. (10), 21. Jake Scott (16), 22. Sterling Cling (22). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Robert Ballou, Laps 5-40 Kyle Cummins.

**Matt McDonald flipped during the semi. Sterling Cling flipped on lap 2 of the feature. Justin Grant flipped on lap 25 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-621, 2-Brady Bacon-599, 3-C.J. Leary-589, 4-Jake Swanson-579, 5-Justin Grant-572, 6-Emerson Axsom-568, 7-Mitchel Moles-507, 8-Chase Stockon-506, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-478, 10-Robert Ballou-428.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-49, 2-Chase Stockon-43, 3-Justin Grant-37, 4-Carson Garrett-31, 5-C.J. Leary-27, 6-Matt Westfall-27, 7-Brady Bacon-26, 8-Thomas Meseraull-26, 9-Logan Seavey-24, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-20.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: June 2-3, 2023 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Kevin Thomas Jr. (12.255)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Justin Grant (12.255)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Emerson Axsom

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Brady Bacon

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Charles Davis Jr.

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Matt Westfall

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Chase Stockon

Hard Charger: Chase Stockon (18th to 7th)