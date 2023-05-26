Tyler Courtney leads all 30 for $10,000 Bridgeport All Star victory

By Tyler Altmeyer

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (May 25, 2023) – “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney has officially mastered the Garden State, leading all 30 circuits at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro, New Jersey, to record the 20th Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of his career, snagging a $10,000 payday in the process. Courtney, ace of the Clauson Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC, started from the outside-pole position and never looked back, holding off New Jersey’s own Kyle Reinhardt and a tail-charging Anthony Macri at the final checkers. The win bumps Courtney’s season tally to two during points competition, four total when including pre-season action in sunny central Florida.

Although flawless from the front row, Courtney still faced a series of challenges, some in the form of cautions and others in the form of lapped traffic. A red flag on the initial start forced a complete restart, quickly followed by a long stretch of green flag competition. Traffic entered the picture for the first time on lap 11, but Courtney was able to maintain control, always keeping a car or two between himself and the rest of the podium.

Cautions on laps 19 and 23 stacked the field once again, but despite the pair of momentum shifts, Courtney continued his course, never pressured from the rest of the field.

“Top fives are great for winning championships, but the ultimate goal is to win. My guys work too hard to not get to victory lane,” Tyler Courtney explained. “I felt like we gave one away on Sunday at Weedsport. I still wasn’t sure what to do tonight in turn four, so I just kept doing what I was doing and it ended up being the right thing to do.

“I didn’t want any more yellows at the end because you never know what can happen,” Courtney added. “We got the car in victory lane tonight where it belongs. This place is awesome. They’ve really made this place into a top-notch facility.”

Kyle Reinhardt almost lost his place within the frontrunners after the lap 19 restart, nearly spinning to a stop in turn four before getting back on the throttle.

“We were really fast there at the end,” Reinhardt said. “I almost gave it away there and we almost finished last, so being on the podium is good. Happy to be here in front of all of our friends and family.”

Anthony Macri was involved in the aforementioned opening red but still managed to climb through the field, reaching the top five by lap 23.

ON DECK:

The world-famous paperclip, Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, will host the All Star Circuit of Champions on Friday, May 26, which will honor Central Pennsylvania great and former open wheeler, “The Hammer” Doug Esh. Dubbed the Doug Esh Tribute, the Friday night blockbuster will award a $10,000 share, simultaneously commemorating Esh’s career that included a 2006 World of Outlaws National Open victory and a $50,000 prize; it was the richest payday in the track’s history.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered.

Contingency Awards/Results: Bridgeport Motorsports Park | May 25, 2023:

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 27

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Cory Eliason | 12.592

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Zeb Wise | 12.540

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Kyle Reinhardt

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Freddie Rahmer

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Tyler Ross

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Jon Brennfleck

Tezos A-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Justin Whittall (+8)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Austin Bishop

Tezos A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]; 5. 11-Cory Eliason[11]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise[6]; 7. 19-Brent Marks[7]; 8. 23B-Devon Borden[12]; 9. 67-Justin Whittall[17]; 10. 48-Danny Dietrich[13]; 11. 00K-Kyle Spence[19]; 12. 45-Tim Shaffer[16]; 13. 4-Chris Windom[15]; 14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[10]; 15. 70-Scotty Thiel[9]; 16. 28M-Conner Morrell[20]; 17. 4B-Jon Brennfleck[24]; 18. 51-Freddie Rahmer[1]; 19. 44-Dave Brown[22]; 20. 13-Justin Peck[8]; 21. 97-JJ Hickle[14]; 22. 5-Tyler Ross[18]; 23. 11A-Austin Bishop[21]; 24. 55M-Domenic Melair[23]; 25. (DNS) 29-Sye Lynch LAP LEADERS: Tyler Courtney (1-30)

Classic Ink USA B Feature (8 Laps): 1. 5-Tyler Ross[4]; 2. 00K-Kyle Spence[3]; 3. 55M-Domenic Melair[2]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 5. 11A-Austin Bishop[5]; 6. 44-Dave Brown[7]; 7. 4B-Jon Brennfleck[6]; 8. 24T-TJ Greve[8]; 9. (DNS) 5Z-Zack Burd

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer[2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise[3]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 4. 26-Zeb Wise[4]; 5. 4-Chris Windom[6]; 6. 67-Justin Whittall[9]; 7. 5-Tyler Ross[8]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 9. 44-Dave Brown[7]

CSI Shocks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck[2]; 3. 11-Cory Eliason[3]; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 6. 45-Tim Shaffer[6]; 7. 11A-Austin Bishop[9]; 8. 4B-Jon Brennfleck[8]; 9. (DNF) 24T-TJ Greve[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]; 3. 70-Scotty Thiel[2]; 4. 23B-Devon Borden[3]; 5. 97-JJ Hickle[5]; 6. 29-Sye Lynch[8]; 7. 00K-Kyle Spence[7]; 8. 55M-Domenic Melair[6]; 9. (DNS) 5Z-Zack Burd

Hercules Tire Qualifying: 1. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:12.541[4]; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 00:12.583[1]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:12.613[2]; 4. 19-Brent Marks, 00:12.720[9]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:12.773[3]; 6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:12.833[15]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:12.852[23]; 8. 13-Justin Peck, 00:12.897[14]; 9. 70-Scotty Thiel, 00:12.905[5]; 10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:12.938[13]; 11. 11-Cory Eliason, 00:12.950[18]; 12. 23B-Devon Borden, 00:13.018[20]; 13. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.072[19]; 14. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:13.093[21]; 15. 97-JJ Hickle, 00:13.132[12]; 16. 4-Chris Windom, 00:13.145[10]; 17. 45-Tim Shaffer, 00:13.178[27]; 18. 55M-Domenic Melair, 00:13.264[6]; 19. 44-Dave Brown, 00:13.265[11]; 20. 24T-TJ Greve, 00:13.303[16]; 21. 00K-Kyle Spence, 00:13.318[7]; 22. 5-Tyler Ross, 00:13.342[24]; 23. 4B-Jon Brennfleck, 00:13.450[8]; 24. 29-Sye Lynch, 00:13.451[26]; 25. 67-Justin Whittall, 00:13.490[25]; 26. 11A-Austin Bishop, 00:13.497[22]; 27. 5Z-Zack Burd, 00:59.999[17]

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (As of 5/25):

Tyler Courtney – 1156

Chris Windom – 1054

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1046

Tim Shaffer – 1024

J.J. Hickle – 1000

Scotty Thiel – 982

Parker Price-Miller – 956

Conner Morrell – 922

Zeb Wise – 844

Sye Lynch – 718

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.