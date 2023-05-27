Anthony Macri checks out for $10,000 in Bob Weikert Memorial opener at Port Royal Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (May 27, 2023) – The “Concrete Kid” Anthony Macri certainly made it look easy on Saturday night at the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, cruising home by nearly ten seconds to score the Bob Weikert Memorial opener for $10,000. The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory is the first of the season for the Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native, the seventh Series triumph of his career at the Juniata County Fairgrounds. Impressive enough, Macri is now a 22-time winner lifetime at the Speed Palace, simultaneously increasing his 2023 victory tally to five; all five occurring at different race tracks.

Determined by redraw, Macri started fourth on the 29-lap grid, getting away third at the initial start before making the move to second on lap five. To no surprise, Macri’s move to second was accomplished against the wall in turns one and two, using the exact same real estate to secure the top spot from Mike Wagner on lap 11.

From that point forward, it was the “Macri Show” in the non-stop 29-lapper, driving off to the aforementioned ten second lead over Mike Wagner, Brent Marks, Lance Dewease, who was the evening’s Hard Charger in advancing 12 positions, and “The Pilot” Logan Wagner.

“This thing was a pleasure to drive, that’s for sure,” Anthony Macri, ace of the J&S Classics/C&D Rigging No. 39M sprint car, said. “I’m kinda speechless right now. We were trying to strategize our plan for the A-Main…not sure whether to wait or to be aggressive. Mike [Wagner] was setting a solid pace and I couldn’t make up my mind on how to approach him. I kinda had to man up and start running the wall. From there, I felt like I kept getting faster and faster.

“It can definitely be challenging in determining where to run,” Macri added. “But you’re not going to pass cars racing in the same lane that they are.”

ON DECK:

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will conclude their four-race swing through the Mid-Atlantic with Port Royal Speedway’s Bob Weikert Memorial finale on Sunday, May 28. The event will award a $29,000 payday. On pace to do it again, Anthony Macri swept the 2022 Bob Weikert Memorial, beating Hall of Famer Lance Dewease to the line on night one, followed by a triumph over Brent Marks on night two.

Contingency Awards/Results: Port Royal Speedway| May 27, 2023:

Bob Weikert Memorial | Night #1 | $10,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 40

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Anthony Macri | 16.716

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Devon Borden | 16.940

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Gerard McIntyre

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Logan Wagner

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Anthony Macri

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Blane Heimbach

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Blane Heimbach

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Jason Shultz

Tezos A-Main Winner: Anthony Macri

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Lance Dewease (+12)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Blane Heimbach

Tezos A Feature (29 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]; 2. 55W-Mike Wagner[1]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[8]; 4. 69K-Lance Dewease[16]; 5. 1-Logan Wagner[10]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise[5]; 7. 45H-Jeff Halligan[12]; 8. 67-Justin Whittall[2]; 9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 10. 12-Blane Heimbach; 11. 23-Devon Borden[6]; 12. 45-Tim Shaffer[7]; 13. 77K-Tyler Bear[9]; 14. 11-Cory Eliason[11]; 15. 29W-Danny Dietrich; 16. 5-Dylan Cisney[19]; 17. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[13]; 18. 33M-Gerard McIntyre Jr[20]; 19. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[18]; 20. 4-Chris Windom[17]; 21. 35-Austin Bishop[14]; 22. 47K-Kody Lehman; 23. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[15]; 24. 29-Sye Lynch; 25. 33W-Michael Walter; 26. 35S-Jason Shultz LAP LEADERS: Mike Wagner (1-10), Anthony Macri (11-29)

Classic Ink USA B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 12-Blane Heimbach[3]; 2. 29-Sye Lynch[5]; 3. 33W-Michael Walter[2]; 4. 35S-Jason Shultz[8]; 5. 11T-TJ Stutts[6]; 6. 47K-Kody Lehman[9]; 7. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[1]; 8. 6-Ryan Smith[16]; 9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]; 10. 29W-Danny Dietrich[4]; 11. 97-JJ Hickle[11]; 12. 70-Scotty Thiel[19]; 13. 20-Ryan Taylor[10]; 14. 33-Derek Hauck[12]; 15. 99-Devin Adams[15]; 16. 98-Jarrett Cavalet[14]; 17. 24B-Dustin Baney[17]; 18. (DNS) 5K-Jake Karklin; 19. (DNS) 95-Garrett Bard; 20. (DNS) 28M-Conner Morrell

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33M-Gerard McIntyre Jr[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 3. 23-Devon Borden[8]; 4. 45-Tim Shaffer[6]; 5. 33W-Michael Walter[3]; 6. 11-Cory Eliason[7]; 7. 5-Dylan Cisney[5]; 8. 97-JJ Hickle[9]; 9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]; 10. (DNS) 6-Ryan Smith

CSI Shocks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Logan Wagner[4]; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease[3]; 3. 45H-Jeff Halligan[5]; 4. 35S-Jason Shultz[1]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]; 7. 35-Austin Bishop[7]; 8. 20-Ryan Taylor[2]; 9. 99-Devin Adams[9]; 10. 24B-Dustin Baney[10]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]; 2. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[2]; 3. 26-Zeb Wise[8]; 4. 4-Chris Windom[4]; 5. 77K-Tyler Bear[7]; 6. 11T-TJ Stutts[3]; 7. 33-Derek Hauck[1]; 8. 5K-Jake Karklin[9]; 9. 29W-Danny Dietrich[5]; 10. (DNS) 95-Garrett Bard

Kistler Racing Products Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Blane Heimbach[1]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[6]; 3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[5]; 4. 55W-Mike Wagner[7]; 5. 67-Justin Whittall[8]; 6. 47K-Kody Lehman[2]; 7. 29-Sye Lynch[4]; 8. 98-Jarrett Cavalet[9]; 9. (DNS) 28M-Conner Morrell; 10. (DNS) 70-Scotty Thiel

Hercules Tire Qualifying: 1. 23-Devon Borden, 00:16.940[34]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:17.284[39]; 3. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:17.322[32]; 4. 67-Justin Whittall, 00:17.389[11]; 5. 11-Cory Eliason, 00:17.438[3]; 6. 35-Austin Bishop, 00:17.456[1]; 7. 77K-Tyler Bear, 00:17.501[6]; 8. 55W-Mike Wagner, 00:17.519[12]; 9. 45-Tim Shaffer, 00:17.529[2]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:17.576[8]; 11. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:17.581[25]; 12. 19-Brent Marks, 00:17.596[24]; 13. 5-Dylan Cisney, 00:17.599[35]; 14. 45H-Jeff Halligan, 00:17.630[29]; 15. 29W-Danny Dietrich, 00:17.667[16]; 16. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 00:17.686[15]; 17. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:17.746[18]; 18. 1-Logan Wagner, 00:17.762[22]; 19. 4-Chris Windom, 00:17.786[5]; 20. 29-Sye Lynch, 00:17.792[36]; 21. 33W-Michael Walter, 00:17.832[33]; 22. 69K-Lance Dewease, 00:17.883[37]; 23. 11T-TJ Stutts, 00:17.904[7]; 24. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:17.936[9]; 25. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:17.942[13]; 26. 20-Ryan Taylor, 00:17.943[4]; 27. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 00:17.978[26]; 28. 47K-Kody Lehman, 00:17.997[17]; 29. 33M-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 00:18.001[10]; 30. 35S-Jason Shultz, 00:18.079[19]; 31. 33-Derek Hauck, 00:18.122[38]; 32. 12-Blane Heimbach, 00:18.125[23]; 33. 97-JJ Hickle, 00:18.256[20]; 34. 99-Devin Adams, 00:18.369[14]; 35. 5K-Jake Karklin, 00:18.489[21]; 36. 98-Jarrett Cavalet, 00:18.554[28]; 37. 6-Ryan Smith, 00:18.656[40]; 38. 24B-Dustin Baney, 00:19.085[30]; 39. 70-Scotty Thiel, 00:59.998[31]; 40. 95-Garrett Bard, 00:59.999[27]

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 5/27):

Tyler Courtney – 1348

Chris Windom – 1256

Hunter Schuerenberg – 1246

Tim Shaffer – 1240

J.J. Hickle – 1180

Scotty Thiel – 1178

Conner Morrell – 1114

Zeb Wise – 1066

Parker Price-Miller – 956

Sye Lynch – 898