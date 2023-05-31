ESS Heads East to Albany-Saratoga, Orange County this Weekend

By Curtis Berleue

(Malta, NY) | After a busy holiday weekend, the Empire Super Sprints are right back in action this Friday and Saturday for another doubleheader weekend – this time at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, NY on Friday June 2, and the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY on Saturday June 3.

There have been 32 events contested in tour history at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway, with the most recent event on July 22, 2022. Defending champion Jordan Poirier was victorious in that visit, as he joined 21 other ESS drivers that have sat in victory lane at the 4/10-mile oval.

Ironically, Poirier was also victorious the last time the tour visited the Orange County Fair Speedway, with that visit being July 9, 2022. In the 40-year history of the Empire Super Sprints, last July’s stop was the first and only at the “House of Power” to date.

Going into the weekend, Danny Varin holds a slim 3-point lead over Poirier in the championship standings with 514 points. While Varin has one victory to his credit and Poirier has yet to sit in victory lane this season, Poirier has shown consistency and is yet to finish outside of the top 10 on any given night.

Opening night winner Jason Barney is currently 3rd in the championship standings, followed closely by Dylan Swiernik and Shawn Donath to round out the top 5.

This weekends Cobra Coaches Dash Series dashes are sponsored by Snap-On Tools dealer We Know Tools on Friday night at Albany Saratoga, and by former ESS board member and official Dean Reynolds Saturday night at Orange County.

More information for this weekend’s events including gate times, order of events and admission prices can be found on both Albany-Saratoga and Orange County Fair Speedway’s websites, along with their Facebook pages and the Empire Super Sprints Facebook page.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday June 2 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday June 3 – Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, June 9 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY ($2,000 to Win Ron Lux Memorial)