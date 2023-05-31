Huset’s Speedway Adds Ben Nothdurft Memorial A Main to Silver Dollar Nationals Opener on July 19

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 30, 2023) – The Silver Dollar Nationals just got even bigger.

The $6,000-to-win Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center and Tire Motive, which was rained out on Sunday night just prior to the feature getting underway at Huset’s Speedway, has been added to the Silver Dollar Nationals program on Wednesday, July 19.

The Tri-State Late Models will showcase a complete program that night as well as the Ben Nothdurft Memorial A Main. IMCA Stock Cars will be a part of the show as well with a $3,000 top prize up for grabs. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series has been removed from that night’s program.

All drivers who competed in the B Mains on Sunday night will be paid this week. All 24 starters of the Ben Nothdurft Memorial feature will be paid after the finish of the feature on July 19. Anyone who cannot make the make- up feature will be paid start money.

This year’s 13 th edition of the Silver Dollar Nationals will be the first time that Huset’s Speedway has hosted the spectacle, which is July 19-22.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take part in the final three nights of the event, which concludes with a $53,000-to-win main event on July 22.

The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will be part of the racing program on July 20 and July 21. The Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series will compete on July 21 and July 22.

Event tickets for this year’s Silver Dollar Nationals can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

SILVER DOLLAR NATIONALS –

July 19: Tri-State Late Models plus Ben Nothdurft Memorial A Main and IMCA Stock Cars

July 20: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

July 21: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series

July 22: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series ($53,000 to win) and the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series

