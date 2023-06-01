6 STORYLINES FOR USAC SPRINTS’ CORN BELT CLASH AT KNOXVILLE

By Richie Murray

Knoxville, Iowa (May 31, 2023)………The Sprint Car Capital of the World.

Those seven words are more than apt to describe the enormity of what competing at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway means.

And that’s just the opportunity that this weekend’s crop of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship talent will face across two full programs on Friday-Saturday, June 2-3, during the Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash.

The grandiose half-mile dirt oval is home to hall of fame performances and the actual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame itself, located just beyond the turn two fence.

In fact, the list of USAC National Sprint Car winners at Knoxville is a who’s who in the sport, many of which have already found their way into induction into the Hall of Fame: Sheldon Kinser (class of 1992), Gary Bettenhausen (1993), Tom Bigelow (1996), Dick Tobias (1997), Sammy Sessions (2003) and Sammy Swindell (2006) while Brady Bacon and Justin Grant in this weekend’s field are in the midst of Hall of Fame careers.

Without further ado, let’s check out six storylines to keep tabs on this weekend.

ATOP THE POINTS

Kyle Cummins currently finds himself in uncharted territory. The Princeton, Ind. racer enters Knoxville as the USAC National Sprint Car point leader by 22 markers over four-time titlist Brady Bacon.

Cummins has led the USAC points just once before in his career, exiting a series of Florida events in February of 2016 with the point lead. But he’s never held the lead this late in the season.

In a remarkable run of consistency, in his last 22 USAC National Sprint Car feature starts dating back to last year, Cummins owns 21 top-tens and 18 top-fives. He’s also won twice this season, including the most recent round on May 25 at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis.

However, he’s only made one previous Knoxville start, which came in an 18th place result all the way back in 2010. He’d more than love to get into contention this weekend. His team’s main sponsor, Avanti Windows & Doors, is also the title sponsor of the Corn Belt Clash.

Additionally, although it remains early in the going, Jake Swanson continues to lead the point standings for the Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster Series presented by Spire Sports + Entertainment. Saturday’s round will be part three of the 10-race series. In the first two, Swanson finished second at Eldora and third at Terre Haute.

BACON HEARTS KNOXVILLE

Only one driver has won more than two USAC National Sprint Car features at Knoxville Raceway. In fact, that driver has won four throughout his illustrious career. That’s Brady Bacon.

The Broken Arrow, Okla. native scored at Knoxville in 2011, and is the only previous winner of the Corn Belt Clash, sweeping both nights in 2019 and capping the weekend with his most recent triumph in 2020.

In fact, in eight career Knoxville USAC Sprint Car starts, Bacon has only finished outside the top-three once. It’s a profile that features four wins, two seconds and a third, and no finish worse than 10th.

Bacon stands just 22 points out of the point lead in second and is coming off a resurgent week in which he garnered three consecutive podium finishes, including one on the half-mile at the Terre Haute Action Track during the Tony Hulman Classic.

A HALL OF FAME KIND OF WEEKEND

This weekend’s event is special in more ways than one. It’s National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction weekend as 13 individuals will be honored for their contributions to the sport during a ceremony on Saturday, June 3, at the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds behind the grandstands. The doors will open at 11am Central with dinner catered by the Rib Shack at Noon. The induction festivities will follow.

This year’s 33rd class of inductees includes Max Dolder, Ken Hamilton, Paul Hazen, Chad Kemenah, Cory Kruseman, Joey Saldana, Tommy Sanders, Ralph Shaheen, Johnny Capels, Bobby Marshall, Joie Ray, Johnny Vance and Alan Kreitzer.

Serving as the backdrop of this weekend’s Corn Belt Clash on-track activities, the modern day USAC National Sprint Car stars of today will be passing by the Hall of Fame each time they rip around the half-mile, but someday hope to stop by and have their name etched in as a Hall of Fame inductee, some of which already possess Hall of Fame credentials.

USAC TRIPLE CROWN ALERT

One of those individuals with surefire hall of fame credentials is J.J. Yeley. The Phoenix, Ariz. native is one of two drivers to capture a single season USAC Triple Crown title (2003) alongside Tony Stewart (1995).

This weekend, Yeley will attempt to make his first USAC National Sprint Car feature starting lineup since July of 2009. Yeley will drive one of two entries for the Yeley-Petty Racing team alongside Chase Johnson.

Yeley captured a USAC Silver Crown victory at Knoxville in 2001 and finished second the prior year during the Non-Wing World Championship invasion in the summer of 2000.

TO HALVE OR NOT HALVE

Half-miles have made up the majority of the venues throughout USAC National Sprint Car history with just a little more than half of all events held on tracks that size or larger, 14 of which have taken place at Knoxville since 1968.

At least eight drivers in this weekend’s field have won USAC National Sprint Car features on half-mile tracks, led by Brady Bacon with 18. Robert Ballou has won 15 on the “halves” while Justin Grant has notched 12, Chase Stockon four, C.J. Leary four, Logan Seavey two, Jake Swanson and Matt Westfall one apiece.

Already this season, Grant (Eldora), Leary (Eldora) and Bacon (Terre Haute) have bagged USAC Sprint Car wins on a half-mile. Additionally, Jake Swanson and Daison Pursley each grabbed non-points victories on the Florida half-mile of Volusia Speedway Park in February.

Tom Bigelow owns the most with 50 career USAC Sprint Car wins on half-mile or larger tracks but did the bulk of his work when the entire schedule was made up of said tracks before track less than a half-mile were introduced to the schedule in 1981.

DUTCH & MAX & THE 17GP

Max Adams has taken over the reins of Michael Dutcher Motorsports’ No. 17GP for the weekend, a ride which had been driven all year long to this point by Kevin Thomas Jr.

Adams (Loomis, Calif.) has been mightily impressive of late in his family ride, conjuring a ninth and a sixth in his two most recent USAC feature starts on the half-miles of Eldora and Terre Haute, respectively.

Most recently, last Sunday night, Adams captured a big score in the BC Indiana Double at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway. Adams has driven for Dutcher on occasion in the past, but this weekend will mark his Knoxville debut.

RACE DETAILS:

The Avanti Windows & Doors Corn Belt Clash will take place on Friday-Saturday, June 2-3. Friday’s feature will be 25 laps in length and pay $6,000-to-win. Saturday’s feature will be 30 laps in length and pay $7,000-to-win.

The third edition of the Corn Belt Clash features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship (co-sanctioned by the USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association). Knoxville Championship 360 Sprint Cars will be on the card for Friday while the Knoxville Championship 410 Sprint Cars will be on hand Saturday.

Each night, the front gates open at 6pm Central and hot laps at 6:45pm followed immediately by qualifying and racing.

On Friday, general admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 13-19, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 & under. Reserved tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 13-19, $10 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 & under. Pit passes are $30.

On Saturday, general admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 13-19, $10 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 & under. Reserved tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ages 13-19, $15 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 & under. Pit passes are $30.

Advance tickets are on sale at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com.

The entire weekend of events can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3Kdc2na.

=================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-621, 2-Brady Bacon-599, 3-C.J. Leary-589, 4-Jake Swanson-579, 5-Justin Grant-572, 6-Emerson Axsom-568, 7-Mitchel Moles-507, 8-Chase Stockon-506, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-478, 10-Robert Ballou-428.

USAC WHOLESALE BATTERIES MIDWEST WINGLESS RACING ASSOCIATION SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Braydon Cromwell-770, 2-Wyatt Burks-760, 3-Brad Wyatt-725, 4-Chad Winfrey-665, 5-Chris Parkinson-655, 6-Justin Johnson-555, 7-Zach Clark-525, 8-Buddy Parker-445, 9-Kory Schudy-445, 10-Chad Goff-400.

=================

CORN BELT CLASH WINNERS:

2019: Brady Bacon (7/6)

2020: Brady Bacon (7/11)

2021: Not Held

2022: Not Held

=================

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT KNOXVILLE RACEWAY:

4-Brady Bacon

2-Tyler Courtney

1-Bud Kaeding, Dick Tobias, Gary Bettenhausen, Justin Grant, Sammy Sessions, Sammy Swindell, Sheldon Kinser & Tom Bigelow

=================

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS AT KNOXVILLE RACEWAY:

1968: Gary Bettenhausen (9/6)

1971: Dick Tobias (6/5)

1972: Sammy Sessions (6/3)

1973: Tom Bigelow (6/3)

1982: Sheldon Kinser (6/5)

1988: Sammy Swindell (6/11)

2010: Bud Kaeding (8/8)

2011: Brady Bacon (8/7)

2017: Justin Grant (6/3)

2018: Tyler Courtney (6/9)

2019: Brady Bacon (7/5) & Brady Bacon (7/6)

2020: Tyler Courtney (7/10) & Brady Bacon (7/11)

=================

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT KNOXVILLE RACEWAY:

1 Lap – 6/3/2017 – Kevin Thomas Jr. – 18.548 – 97.046 mph

8 Laps – 8/8/2010 – Bryan Clauson – 2:38.80 – 90.680 mph

10 Laps – 7/11/2020 – Robert Ballou – 3:09.379 – 95.048 mph

12 Laps – 7/10/2020 – Chase Stockon – 4:26.089 – 81.176 mph

16 Laps – 7/11/2020 – Robert Ballou – 5:25.068 – 88.597 mph

25 Laps – 7/6/2019 – Brady Bacon – 9:11.86 – 82.195 mph

30 laps – 7/11/2020 – Brady Bacon – 10:19.56 – 87.668 mph

40 Laps – 6/3/1972 – Sammy Sessions – 16:21.23 – 73.377 mph

=================

PAST KNOXVILLE RACEWAY USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE RESULTS:

1968 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Gary Bettenhausen, 2. Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, 3. Larry Dickson, 4. Greg Weld, 5. Wib Spalding, 6. Carl Williams, 7. Mike Mosley, 8. Don Brown, 9. Don Thomas, 10. Ralph Liguori, 11. Bill Puterbaugh, 12. Rollie Beale, 13. Dee Jones, 14. Johnny Parsons

1971 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Dick Tobias, 2. Sammy Sessions, 3. Ray Lee Goodwin, 4. Lee Kunzman, 5. Tom Bigelow, 6. Rollie Beale, 7. Gary Bettenhausen, 8. Johnny Parsons, 9. Karl Busson, 10. Jimmy Oskie, 11. Don Nordhorn, 12. Darl Harrison, 13. Larry Rice, 14. Merle Bettenhausen, 15. Joe Saldana, 16. Jim Malloy, 17. Larry Cannon, 18. Doc Dawson, 19. Greg Weld, 20. Bill Puterbaugh

1972 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Sammy Sessions, 2. Don Nordhorn, 3. Greg Weld, 4. Tom Bigelow, 5. Billy Thrasher, 6. Rollie Beale, 7. Bob Pratt, 8. Bill Puterbaugh, 9. Johnny Parsons, 10. Larry Cannon, 11. Joe Saldana, 12. Steve Cannon, 13. Gary Ponzini, 14. Bruce Walkup, 15. Billy Cassella, 16. Karl Busson, 17. Bill Koepfer, 18. Larry Dickson, 19. Rick Goudy, 20. Charlie Masters

1973 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Tom Bigelow, 2. Rollie Beale, 3. Pancho Carter, 4. Gary Bettenhausen, 5. Don Nordhorn, 6. Larry Cannon, 7. Lee Kunzman, 8. Johnny Parsons, 9. Sammy Sessions, 10. Jackie Howerton, 11. John Toth, 12. Ronnie Rough, 13. Mel Cornett, 14. Art Bisch, Jr., 15. Bruce Walkup, 16. Billy Engelhart, 17. Tony Simon, 18. Greg Leffler, 19. Rich Leavell, 20. Steve Shultz.

1982 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Sheldon Kinser, 2. Rich Vogler, 3. Johnny Coogan, 4. Jack Hewitt, 5. Duke Cook, 6. Manny Rockhold, 7. Bill Robinson, 8. Steve Long, 9. Danny Milburn, 10. Jeff Swindell, 11. David Smith, 12. T.J. Giddings, 13. Buddy Wallen, 14. Jerry Potter, 15. Mackie Heimbaugh, 16. Mike Brooks, 17. Joe Saldana, 18. Jim Moughan, 19. Tim Deaver, 20. Mike Thomas

1988 FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Sammy Swindell, 2. Randy Smith, 3. Jeff Tuttle, 4. Lee Brewer, Jr., 5. Steve Butler, 6. Jerry Richert, Jr., 7. Jamie Moyle, 8. Mike Peters, 9. Rich Bubak, 10. Danny Thoman, 11. Rick Ungar, 12. Kenny Jacobs, 13. Bob White, 14. Tod Bishop, 15. Mark Shaffer, 16. Tray House, 17. Tim Monson, 18. Danny Lasoski, 19. Ray Lipsey, 20. Terry McCarl.

2010 FEATURE: (26 laps) 1. Bud Kaeding, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Daron Clayton, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Damion Gardner, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Casey Shuman, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Mike Hess, 13. Casey Riggs, 14. Jerry Coons Jr., 15. Jon Stanbrough, 16. Tracy Hines, 17. Kyle Larson, 18. Kyle Cummins, 19. Chris Urish, 20. Shane Hmiel, 21. Keith Bloom, 22. Ricky Williams. NT

2011 FEATURE: (26 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Jerry Coons Jr. 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Bryan Clauson, 6. Travis Rilat, 7. Hunter Schuerenberg, 8. Keith Bloom Jr., 9. Levi Jones, 10. Tracy Hines, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Hud Cone, 13. Joey Moughan, 14. Mike Spencer, 15. Bill Rose, 16. Coleman Gulick, 17. Dustin Morgan, 18. Mike Moore, 19. Wes McIntyre, 20. Damion Gardner, 21. Casey Riggs, 22. Bud Kaeding, 23. Stu Snyder, 24. Blake Fitzpatrick, 25. Justin Grant, 26. Dave Darland. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Chad Boespflug, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. C.J. Leary, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 8. Josh Hodges, 9. Shane Cottle, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Isaac Chapple, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Stevie Sussex, 14. Carson Short, 15. Aaron Farney, 16. Hunter Schuerenberg, 17. Dustin Smith, 18. Tyler Courtney, 19. R.J. Johnson, 20. Brody Roa, 21. Nick Bilbee, 22. Jon Stanbrough. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. C.J. Leary (3), 3. Brady Bacon (1), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Brody Roa (9), 6. Chase Stockon (4), 7. Robert Ballou (10), 8. Dave Darland (17), 9. Chris Windom (12), 10. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (7), 11. Jarett Andretti (11), 12. Chad Boespflug (2), 13. Josh Hodges (15), 14. Tom Harris (14), 15. Nick Bilbee (8), 16. Glen Saville (21), 17. Wyatt Burks (20), 18. Brandon Stevenson (13), 19. Robert Bell (22), 20. Rob Caho, Jr. (19), 21. Frank Rodgers (23), 22. Kelly Graham (24), 23. Isaac Chapple (16), 24. Katlynn Leer (18). 10:45.63

2019 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (25 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (6), 2. Chris Windom (1), 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 4. Tyler Courtney (10), 5. Justin Grant (7), 6. Ryan Bernal (9), 7. Chase Stockon (5), 8. Jason McDougal (20), 9. C.J. Leary (8), 10. Matt Westfall (2), 11. Wyatt Burks (12), 12. Wesley Smith (11), 13. Don Droud, Jr. (13), 14. Korey Weyant (21), 15. Nick Bilbee (16), 16. Timmy Buckwalter (4), 17. Josh Hodges (22), 18. Mario Clouser (23), 19. Carson Short (19), 20. Dave Darland (15), 21. Anthony Nicholson (18), 22. Riley Kreisel (24), 23. Chad Boespflug (14), 24. Landon Simon (17). 9:11.86 (New Track Record)

2019 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (2), 2. C.J. Leary (4), 3. Tyler Courtney (6), 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (5), 5. Chris Windom (8), 6. Justin Grant (1), 7. Jason McDougal (7), 8. Chase Stockon (3), 9. Ryan Bernal (12), 10. Carson Short (11), 11. Matt Westfall (9), 12. Korey Weyant (23), 13. Wyatt Burks (10), 14. Josh Hodges (20), 15. Nick Bilbee (14), 16. Dave Darland (19), 17. Mario Clouser (16), 18. Steve Irwin (24), 19. Kory Schudy (22), 20. Anthony Nicholson (21), 21. Riley Kreisel (13), 22. Chad Boespflug (15), 23. Timmy Buckwalter (18), 24. Wesley Smith (17). 11:08.75

2020 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (3), 2. Brady Bacon (4), 3. Justin Grant (6), 4. Chris Windom (9), 5. C.J. Leary (8), 6. Ryan Bernal (14), 7. Carson Short (7), 8. Jake Swanson (10), 9. Logan Seavey (20), 10. Wesley Smith (19), 11. Chase Stockon (17), 12. Wyatt Burks (1), 13. Kevin Thomas Jr. (16), 14. Nick Bilbee (5), 15. Tanner Thorson (18), 16. Riley Kreisel (2), 17. Matt Westfall (15), 18. Shane Cottle (22), 19. Don Droud Jr. (23), 20. Jack Wagner (21), 21. Brian VanMeveren (12), 22. Dustin Clark (13), 23. Robert Ballou (11), 24. Dennis Gile (24). NT

2020 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (1), 2. Justin Grant (2), 3. C.J. Leary (3), 4. Chris Windom (5), 5. Tyler Courtney (4), 6. Ryan Bernal (8), 7. Carson Short (6), 8. Robert Ballou (19), 9. Chase Stockon (7), 10. Jake Swanson (10), 11. Tanner Thorson (14), 12. Riley Kreisel (15), 13. Logan Seavey (13), 14. Nick Bilbee (9), 15. Wyatt Burks (11), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (12), 17. Don Droud Jr. (23), 18. Shane Cottle (21), 19. Matt Westfall (17), 20. Dennis Gile (20), 21. Dustin Clark (16), 22. Wesley Smith (18), 23. Glen Saville (24), 24. Dave Darland (22). 10:19.560

=================

2023 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS AS OF MAY 31, 2023

Driver Point Leader: Kyle Cummins

Entrant Point Leader: Rock Steady Racing #3R

Most Wins: 2-Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

Top Rookie in Points: 13th-Daison Pursley

Most Laps Led: 69-Brady Bacon & C.J. Leary

Most Top-Fives: 8-Kyle Cummins

Most Top-Tens: 8-Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary & Chase Stockon

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 3-Justin Grant

Most Heat Race Wins: 4-Robert Ballou

Most Feature Starts: 9-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Jadon Rogers, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

Biggest Charge of the Year: May 6: Eldora Speedway – Carson Garrett (20th to 6th)

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 621 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

2 599 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

3 589 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

4 579 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

5 572 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

6 568 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

7 507 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

8 506 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

9 478 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

10 428 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

(R) represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 621 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Ind. (#3R)

2 599 Dynamics, Inc., Milford, Ohio (#69)

3 589 BGE Dougherty Motorsports, Evansville, Ind. (#15x)

4 579 Team AZ Racing, Brownsburg, Ind. (#21AZ)

5 572 TOPP Motorsports, Rochester, Ind. (#4)

6 568 Clauson Marshall Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#47BC)

7 507 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

8 506 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5s)

9 478 Michael Dutcher Motorsports, Cicero, Ind. (#17GP)

10 428 Ballou Motorsports, Tipton, Ind. (#12)

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 421 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

2 78 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

3 75 Dalton Stevens, Scurry, Texas

4 72 Ivan Glotzbach, Fillmore, Ind.

5 58 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pa.

6 53 Tom Harris, Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK

7 50 Kevin Newton, Farmersburg, Ind.

8 37 Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Ind.

9 30 Ryan Barr, Piqua, Ohio

10 30 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 13: (SE) Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Feb 14: (SE) Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

WINNER: Daison Pursley (KO Motorsports #5p)

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Apr 14: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

Apr 15: (MS) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

May 5: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

May 6: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: C.J. Leary (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

May 23: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

May 24: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

May 25: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Jun 2: (MW) Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Jun 3: (MW) Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Jun 13: (E) Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

Jun 14: (E) Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, NJ

Jun 15: (E) Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA

Jun 16: (E) Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Jun 17: (E) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

Jun 18: (E) (A) Action Track USA – Kutztown, PA

Jun 24: Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI

Jun 25: Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Jun 30: (A) (MS) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Jul 1: (MS) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Jul 7: (A) Macon Speedway – Macon, IL

Jul 8: (A) Macon Speedway – Macon, IL

Jul 21: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Jul 22: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Jul 23: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Jul 24: (I) Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

Jul 26: (I) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Jul 27: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Jul 28: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

Jul 29: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Sep 8: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

Sep 9: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

Sep 15: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

Sep 16: (MS) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Oct 7: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Oct 27: (AE) Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

Oct 28: (AE) Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

—————— KEY DEFINITIONS ——————

(SE) represents a non-points, special event

(P) represents a program featuring practice only

(F) represents an event awarding feature points only

(MS) represents an event co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series

(AE) represents an event co-sanctioned by ASCS Elite Non-Wing

(MW) represents an event with the USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Association Sprint Cars

(E) represents an Eastern Storm event

(A) represents an event awarding appearance points only

(I) represents an Indiana Sprint Week event

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

2-Brady Bacon (Feb 16 at Bubba Raceway Park & May 23 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

2-Kyle Cummins (Feb 18 at Bubba Raceway Park & May 25 at Circle City Raceway)

2-Justin Grant (Apr 15 at Tri-State Speedway)

2-C.J. Leary (Apr 14 at Bloomington Speedway)

1-Jake Swanson (May 24 at Circle City Raceway)

NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT WINS:

1-Daison Pursley (Feb 14 at Volusia Speedway Park)

1-Jake Swanson (Feb 13 at Volusia Speedway Park)

=======================

FEATURE LAPS LED

69-Brady Bacon & C.J. Leary

50-Kyle Cummins

41-Justin Grant

19-Jake Swanson

14-Robert Ballou

13-Emerson Axsom

10-Jadon Rogers

=======================

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

8-Kyle Cummins

7-Brady Bacon

6-Justin Grant

5-C.J. Leary & Jake Swanson

4-Emerson Axsom

2-Mitchel Moles & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Robert Ballou, Jason McDougal, Jadon Rogers, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon & Matt Westfall

=======================

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

8-Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins, C.J. Leary & Chase Stockon

7-Brady Bacon

6-Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles & Jake Swanson

5-Robert Ballou & Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Logan Seavey & Matt Westfall

3-Carson Garrett & Daison Pursley

2-Max Adams & Thomas Meseraull

1-Jason McDougal, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Kody Swanson & Scotty Weir

=======================

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

3-Justin Grant

1-Brady Bacon, Jason McDougal, Mitchel Moles, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

=======================

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & CarIQ)

4-Robert Ballou

3-Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles & Matt Westfall

2-Brady Bacon & Charles Davis Jr.

1-Geoff Ensign, Carson Garrett, Dallas Hewitt, C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

=======================

SEMI WINS

2-Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Brady Bacon, Carson Garrett, Zack Pretorius, Daison Pursley & Jadon Rogers

=======================

FEATURE STARTS

9-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Jadon Rogers, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

5-Brandon Mattox

4-Thomas Meseraull & Brady Short

3-Max Adams, Charles Davis Jr., Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Scotty Weir

2-Joey Amantea, Sterling Cling, Tim Creech, Briggs Danner, Geoff Ensign, Rylan Gray, Tom Harris, Dallas Hewitt, Hunter Maddox, Tye Mihocko, Dalton Stevens & Kody Swanson

1-Brent Beauchamp, Dustin Beck, Donny Brackett, Harley Burns, Dave Darland, Aric Gentry, Ivan Glotzbach, Kurt Gross, Tyler Hewitt, J.J. Hughes, Steve Irwin, Jordan Kinser, Ricky Lewis, Jason McDougal, Zack Pretorius, Kendall Ruble, Jake Scott, Sam Scott, Keith Sheffer II, Cameron Smith & Travis Thompson

=======================

2023 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFIERS

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Jason McDougal

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Chase Stockon

Apr 14: Bloomington Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Apr 15: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant

May 5: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon

May 6: Eldora Speedway – Matt Westfall

May 23: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles

May 24: Circle City Raceway – Justin Grant

May 25: Circle City Raceway – Justin Grant

=======================

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Robert Ballou (22nd to 10th)

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Kevin Thomas Jr. (16th to 9th)

Apr 14: Bloomington Speedway – Jordan Kinser (20th to 12th)

Apr 15: Tri-State Speedway – Carson Garrett (16th to 7th)

May 5: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson (17th to 8th)

May 6: Eldora Speedway – Carson Garrett (20th to 6th)

May 23: Terre Haute Action Track – C.J. Leary (13th to 5th)

May 24: Circle City Raceway – Daison Pursley (16th to 9th)

May 25: Circle City Raceway – Chase Stockon (18th to 7th)

=======================

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAPS DRIVER

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Kyle Cummins

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Chase Stockon

Apr 8: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Apr 14: Bloomington Speedway – Jake Swanson

Apr 15: Tri-State Speedway – Jadon Rogers

May 5: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon

May 6: Eldora Speedway – Matt Westfall

May 23: Terre Haute Action Track – Kevin Thomas Jr.

May 24: Circle City Raceway – Justin Grant

May 25: Circle City Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS

1. [62 wins] Dave Darland

2. [52 wins] Tom Bigelow

3. [48 wins] Brady Bacon

4. [47 wins] Tracy Hines

5. [46 wins] Jack Hewitt

6. [45 wins] Larry Dickson

7. [42 wins] Pancho Carter

8. [41 wins] Bryan Clauson

9. [40 wins] Gary Bettenhausen

10. [39 wins] Kevin Thomas Jr.

11. [37 wins] Robert Ballou & Sheldon Kinser

13. [36 wins] Justin Grant

14. [35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

16. [32 wins] Rollie Beale

17. [31 wins] Tyler Courtney

18. [30 wins] Chris Windom

19. [28 wins] Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

23. [26 wins] Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

25. [25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Parnelli Jones

28. [23 wins] Roger McCluskey

29. [22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones & Sammy Sessions

32. [21 wins] C.J. Leary & Greg Weld

34. [17 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Jim Hurtubise & Bud Kaeding

37. [16 wins] Kyle Cummins, Damion Gardner & Jud Larson

40. [15 wins] Bobby East, Cory Kruseman & Brian Tyler

43. [14 wins] Billy Cassella, Lee Kunzman, Chase Stockon & Bruce Walkup

47. [13 wins] Steve Chassey

48. [12 wins] Eric Gordon

49. [11 wins] Daron Clayton, Elmer George, Tommy Hinnershitz & Greg Leffler

53. [10 wins] Thomas Meseraull, Eddie Sachs, Tony Stewart & Johnny Thomson

57. [9 wins] Mario Andretti, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

61. [8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford, Joe Saldana & Logan Seavey

66. [7 wins] Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

76. [6 wins] Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Shane Cottle, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Tom Sneva, George Snider & Dick Tobias

85. [5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Derek Davidson, Gene Lee Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh, Tanner Thorson & Cole Whitt

102. [4 wins] Rob Chaney, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Van Johnson, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Ralph Liguori, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith & Danny Smith

115. [3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Emerson Axsom, Joe Barzda, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Andy Linden, Charlie Masters, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Jake Swanson & Doug Wolfgang

138. [2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Ed Elisian, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Jim McWithey, Danny Milburn, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Jerry Poland, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Mike Spencer, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward & Carl Williams

173. [1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Ryan Bernal, Jeff Bland Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Pat Flaherty, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Rickie Gaunt, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Charlie Musselman, Bobby Olivero, Jim Packard, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brody Roa, David Roahrig, Jadon Rogers, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-PRESENT)

1. (65) Tom Bigelow

2. (62) Dave Darland

3. (60) Tracy Hines

4. (45) Brady Bacon

5. (41) C.J. Leary

6. (39) Levi Jones

7. (37) Larry Dickson

8. (36) Bryan Clauson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

10. (35) Rich Vogler

11. (33) Justin Grant

12. (32) Chase Stockon

13. (31) Sheldon Kinser

14. (30) Pancho Carter

15. (29) Don Branson

16. (27) Dave Steele

17. (26) Jay Drake

18. (24) Gary Bettenhausen & J.J. Yeley

20. (23) Jon Stanbrough

21. (22) Steve Butler

22. (21) A.J. Foyt

23. (20) Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

26. (19) Greg Weld

27. (18) Parnelli Jones

28. (16) Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

31. (15) Kenny Irwin Jr., Sammy Sessions & Brian Tyler

34. (14) Billy Cassella, Tyler Courtney & Damion Gardner

37. (13) Bobby East & Bruce Walkup

39. (12) Steve Chassey, Elmer George, Rick Hood, Jud Larson, Bill Puterbaugh, Joe Saldana & Chris Windom

46. (11) Jim McWithey & George Snider

48. (10) Sonny Ates, Kyle Cummins & Jim Hurtubise

51. (9) Robert Ballou, Eddie Leavitt, Thomas Meseraull, Mitchel Moles, Johnny Rutherford & Josh Wise

57. (8) Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser, Pat O’Connor & Hunter Schuerenberg

61. (7) Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Johnny Parsons, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Jake Swanson, Johnny Thomson, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

79. (6) Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath, Ken Schrader & Logan Seavey

89. (5) Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Tommy Hinnershitz, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley & Kevin Thomas

100. (4) Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Timmy Buckwalter, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Van Johnson, Ralph Liguori, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Brad Sweet & Bob Wente

120. (3) Tommy Astone, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Andy Linden, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & John Wolfe

154. (2) Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Chad Boat, Keith Bloom Jr., Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Nic Faas, Larry Gates, Gene Lee Gibson, Bobby Grim, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Brad Marvel, Jason McDougal, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Charlie Musselman, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Bob Veith, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

197. (1) Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Joe Barzda, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Lee Brewer Jr., Bill Brown, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Bob Cleberg, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Briggs Danner, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Steven Drevicki, Rex Easton, Al “Cotton” Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Brayden Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens Jr., Joey Kerr, Russ Klar, Buddy Kofoid, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Nick McCormick, Wes McIntyre, Bob McLean, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Rex Records, Jerry Richert Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Hank Rogers, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Wib Spalding, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Bob Sweikert, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Ryan Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Buster Warke, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O’Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sammy Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Brady Bacon, 2021: Brady Bacon, 2022: Justin Grant

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1961: Sterling Plumbing & Heating, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Anderson Products, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R-B Racing Associates, 1974: Conger & Stapp Racing, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp Racing, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing Co., 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, Inc., 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, Inc., 1995: Niebel Engines, Inc., 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance-Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker-Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker-Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart Racing, 2012: CTR/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson Marshall Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, 2020: Dynamics, Inc., 2021: Dynamics, Inc., 2022: TOPP Motorsports

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark, 2020: Jadon Rogers, 2021: Tanner Thorson, 2022: Emerson Axsom