Huset’s Speedway Hosts Growmark Lubricants Night This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (May 31, 2023) – Round 4 of the 2023 racing season at Huset’s Speedway showcases Growmark Lubricants Night this Sunday.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will all be in action with each division seeking its first repeat winner this season.

Kasey Kahne, Chase Randall and Garet Williamson have earned Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars victories. Williamson is leading the championship standings by seven points over Matt Juhl and Brooke Tatnell.

Zach Olivier and J.J. Zebell each have a Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks triumph. Olivier is three points ahead of Colby Klaassen in the standings with Matt Steuerwald only five points out of the top spot.

Brandon Bosma, Tyler Rabenberg and Jay Russell have posted Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series wins. Cole Vanderheiden leads Lee Goos Jr. by nine points in the standings as Trevor Serbus and Blaine Stegenga are tied for third – a dozen markers behind the leader.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online.

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28); Chase Randall – 1(May 21); and Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 1(May 21) and J.J. Zebell – 1 (May 28)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); and Jay Russell – 1 (May 28)

