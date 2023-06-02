Huset’s Speedway Adds BillionAuto.com and MENARDS as Marketing Partners for Famed $250,000-to-Win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 1, 2023) – Huset’s Speedway officials are pleased to announce that BillionAuto.com has been signed as the primary sponsor and MENARDS as the presenting sponsor for the upcoming Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

The 2 nd annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS is a crown jewel event on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule, running June 21-24 at the high-banked dirt oval. A record $250,000 is up for grabs to the finale winner, making it the most a winged sprint car driver has received for winning a race in the history of the sport.

The event purse is a whopping $750,000 with three $20,000-to-win preliminary nights setting the stage for the prestigious finale, which also offers $5,000 to start.

There is a $500 entry fee for competitors. If paid by June 1, 2023, the entry fee is completely refundable upon arrival at the track for the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS. A $500 entry fee will be due at the track for any team that competes without pre-registering.

Teams can pre-register at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

ABOUT BILLIONAUTO.COM –

Henry Billion first opened Billion Motors in 1935 as a single, new car franchise in Sioux Falls, S.D. Today, Billion has 16 new car franchises and locations in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. These locations include Sioux Falls, Worthing, Dell Rapids and Rapid City, S.D.; Sioux City, Iowa City and Clinton, Iowa, as well as Worthington, Minn.

Billion Automotive offers one of the most complete service facilities around, with multiple service departments, a full-service collision center and the largest parts department in the state of South Dakota. For more information, visit http://www.BillionAuto.com .

ABOUT MENARDS –

A family-owned company started in 1958, Menards® is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisc., and has more than 300 home improvement stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. For more information, visit http://www.Menards.com .

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.