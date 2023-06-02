RENWAY ENERGY PRESENTS FRIDAY NIGHT EXCITEMENT JUNE 2 AT OHSWEKEN

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 1, 2023) – The 26th season of racing at Ohsweken Speedway continues this Friday, June 2 when Renway Energy presents Friday Night Excitement!

The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will all be in action on Friday to contest the third round of the Friday Night Excitement series.

Josh Hansen took over the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car championship points lead last Friday with his third career A-Main win. Three time champ Dylan Westbrook is hot on Hansen’s heels, while opening night winner Ryan Turner, defending champ Cory Turner, and Baily Heard round out the current top five.

Jesse Costa and Brett Stratford are tied for the Strickland’s Crate Sprint Car points lead following Costa’s A-Main win last Friday. Dale Curran, opening night winner Austin Roes, and Larry Gledhill make up the rest of the current top five. The top seven in the standings are currently separated by just 23 points.

Ryan Beagle went to Qwick Wick Victory Lane after the Middleport Mechanical Thunder stock A-Main last Friday, but opening night winner Kyle Wert remains atop the points standings. Beagle has the second spot, followed by Jim Lampman, Trevor DeBoer, and Ron Loggie. The Thunder Stock title has been claimed by Dave Bailey in six consecutive seasons, but Bailey is currently mired in 10th following a rare mechanical issue last week.

Ashton Dickie claimed his first career HRW Automotive Mini Stock A-Main win last Friday, but five drivers are ahead of him in the championship standings; Tristan DaSilva has the points lead, followed by Ryan Hillar, Mike Sarantakos, Fabio Olivieri, and opening night winner (and 2019 champ) Dusty DeBoer.

Adult grandstand admission is $20 on Friday, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE.

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY ON GFORCETV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com to watch.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

