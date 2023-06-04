Tanner Leads Wire-to-Wire for ESS Win at Albany-Saratoga

By Curtis Berleue

(Malta, NY) | For the first time in 2023, Matt Tanner picked up the 25 lap Empire Super Sprints A-Main win at Albany Saratoga. Starting on the pole, Tanner jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, leading all 25 laps en-route to a $2,000 pay day at ‘The Great Race Place’ in Malta, NY.

Drawing the Pinnacle Pole Award, Tanner would lead the field to green next to the #88c of Chad Miller. On a track that was tough to pass on, the top 3 starters would not officially change positions through the entirety of the event, with Tanner, Miller and the #53 of Shawn Donath completing the Ashley Lynn Winery podium.

That’s not to say there was no passing though, as 9th starting Chuck Hebing put on a show and was able move forward and pass 5 cars to come home 4th. 19th starting Mike Kiser passed 8 cars on his way to earning the PJC Spray Foam Hard Charger of the night award.

“Starting from the pole tonight was definitely key,” said Tanner of his victory. “We were able to get an early lead, maintain it and thankfully bring it home.”

Chad Millers second place finish was his best thus far in 2023.

“It felt good finishing second, a win would have been nice. After wrecking our last time out, this was a good finish,” said Miller of his efforts. “I tried getting by him (Matt) on a restart, I had him for minute but Matt got back by. It was a good race.”

With 19 cars signed into the pit area, the field was split into 3 timed hot lap groups. The Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Jordan Poirier, Davie Franek and Danny Varin. E&V Energy heat races were won by Jordan Poirier, Shawn Donath and Jason Barney. The Cobra Coaches Dash presented by. We Know Tools was won by Dylan Swiernik, who earned an extra $100 for his efforts.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is tonight, Saturday June 3rd at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday June 3 – Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, June 9 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY ($2,000 to Win Ron Lux Memorial)

Friday June 16 – Mohawk International Raceway – Akwesasne, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. #90-Matt Tanner[1]; 2. #88C-Chad Miller[2]; 3. #53-Shawn Donath[3]; 4. #45-Chuck Hebing[9]; 5. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[8]; 6. #01-Danny Varin[6]; 7. #28F-Davie Franek[4]; 8. 28-Jordan Poirier[12]; 9. #10H-Kelly Hebing[7]; 10. #10-Jeff Cook[10]; 11. #99K-Mike Kiser[19]; 12. #9-Josh Pieniazek[17]; 13. #4P-Chase Moran[14]; 14. #13T-Trevor Years[11]; 15. #33-Lacey Hanson[16]; 16. #14B-Brett Wright[15]; 17. #13-Keith Granholm[18]; 18. (DNF) #87-Jason Barney[5]; 19. (DNF) #7C-Dylan Swiernik[13]

Cobra Coaches / We Know Tools Dash (4 Laps): 1. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[3]; 2. #4P-Chase Moran[5]; 3. #14B-Brett Wright[1]; 4. #33-Lacey Hanson[4]; 5. #9-Josh Pieniazek[6]; 6. #13-Keith Granholm[2]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. #90-Matt Tanner[2]; 3. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[4]; 4. #10H-Kelly Hebing[5]; 5. #14B-Brett Wright[3]; 6. #33-Lacey Hanson[7]; 7. #99K-Mike Kiser[6]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. #53-Shawn Donath[2]; 2. #28F-Davie Franek[1]; 3. #88C-Chad Miller[4]; 4. #13T-Trevor Years[3]; 5. #13-Keith Granholm[5]; 6. #4P-Chase Moran[6]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. #87-Jason Barney[2]; 2. #01-Danny Varin[1]; 3. #45-Chuck Hebing[4]; 4. #10-Jeff Cook[5]; 5. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[3]; 6. #9-Josh Pieniazek[6]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): 28-Jordan Poirier, 28f-Davie Franek, 01-Danny Varin

E&V Energy Heat Winners ($25 each): 28-Jordan Poirier, 53-Shawn Donath, 87-Jason Barney

Cobra Coaches / We Know Tools Dash Winner ($100): 7c-Dylan Swiernik

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): 90-Matt Tanner

PJC Spray Foam Hard Charger Award ($50): 99k-Mike Kiser (+8)

Reverse Hard Charger Award: 13t-Trevor Years, 28f-Davie Franek (-3)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($35): 13-Keith Granholm

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place (5 gallons fuel): 99k-Mike Kiser

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): 90-Matt Tanner, 88c-Chad Miller, 53-Shawn Donath