Racing Optics has had a clear vision to grow right along with Brad Doty Classic

ATTICA, Ohio – Racing Optics has been an integral partner of the Brad Doty Classic since 2008, including once again partnering up as the presenting partner for the 35th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic.

When the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 11 for the 35th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics, the competitors will be battling for the $15,000 payday and the special trophy and hardware that go to the winner.

Since joining the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic as a heat race sponsor in 2008, Racing Optics has had a clear vision to grow right along with the event. And for the 14th year in a row, Racing Optics has stepped up to be the presenting sponsor of the race.

“This event has become one of the sought after victories by the racers…its become special. That’s because of the tremendous support of our marketing partners like Racing Optics. We have been very fortunate to have Bart Wilson and his family choosing to be a part of our event for all these years,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the event.

“They are a racing family who realized the need for a better tear off for dirt racers. Racing Optics laminated tears offs are far superior to any other tear off on the market and that’s why racers from all over the world use them. They are not only used just for dirt racing, but many other applications as well,” continued Doty. “But in dirt racing when the track condition is wet and muddy a driver may need to pull a tear off at least once per lap and in a 40 lap race, that is a lot of tear offs to see through at the beginning of the race! With Racing Optics laminated tear offs you can put on as many as needed and still see as well as using just a few of a competitors brand.”

Racing Optics®, Inc. is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was founded in 1999 by Bart, Steve and Seth Wilson. Racing Optics®, Inc. and the Wilson family have deep roots in the racing industry dating back to the 1940s. Racing Optics®, Inc. is the proprietor and only manufacturer of Laminated Tearoffs. Racing Optics®, Inc. has become a staple and even a necessity to every racer in every category of motor sports, including NASCAR, Formula1, dirt track racing and motocross.

Racing Optics’ multi-layer, removable optical film has been a game changer in racing and a variety of other industries. The company’s Surface Protection business extends their expertise in laminated film to protect valuable public and commercial surfaces including medical, industrial and in the military.

For more information on Racing Optics go to www.racingoptics.com

This year will mark the 18th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 25 different winners in the 32 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). NASCAR champion Kyle Larson claimed his second Brad Doty Classic in 2022, sweeping both World of Outlaw events at Attica that year. Larson has indicated he will be back to defend his Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics in 2023!

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Follow Brad Doty on Twitter @braddoty18

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021- Spencer Bayston

2022-Kyle Larson (2)