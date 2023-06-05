Starks Scores Third Straight Skagit Speedway Triumph

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (June 5, 2023) – Trey Starks was victorious at Skagit Speedway last Saturday.

It marked his third win of the season and third straight 410ci winged sprint car triumph at the track to extend his lead in the championship standings.

“We learned some stuff last week that really helped us on a certain aspect of the car,” he said. “Our plan was to build off it. The track was a little bit different. It had a pretty big curb and the track got really technical in the feature.”

Starks set quick time during qualifying to start the evening before he powered from fourth to second place in a heat race. He then finished where he started – fourth – in the dash to garner the fourth starting spot in the main event.

“We went out late in qualifying, but still laid down a good lap to go quick time,” he said. “I felt good about the speed we had in the car. We got into second on the start of the heat race and chased the leader the rest of the race. It was good to gauge the car in dirty air. In the dash we got a little bottled up on the start and everybody got in line. I felt okay. The track was changing a little so we made some adjustments for the feature. We wanted to make sure we were free enough to run the cushion, but that I had enough adjustment for my wing so we could tighten up when the track slicked off.”

It didn’t take long for Starks to find his way to the front as he took the lead on the opening lap. Starks led all 30 laps.

“Tanner Holmes got sideways and we had a near miss,” he said. “He was on the outside pole so we ended up moving up to the outside front row for the restart. We had a couple of initial starts. The one that went through we snuck around (Colby) Thornhill on the outside. There was a plethora of cautions the first six laps or so. We got some practice at the restarts. We had a long green-flag stretch from around Lap 6 to Lap 22 I think. I felt good where I was at in traffic, but got another good restart. We got into traffic again at the end.

“It was good, solid laps throughout the race. It was as technical and demanding as I’ve seen Skagit in a while. Turns one and two was pretty far up the track and turns three and four had a stiff cushion just above the middle of the race track. You had to really run it hard, but be careful not to make mistakes. I felt good about the car and how it raced.”

Starks will return to Skagit Speedway this Saturday for a 360ci winged sprint car show. He recorded a runner-up result during his lone 360 start at the track this season.

June 3 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (4); Dash: 4 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

9 races, 3 wins, 6 top fives, 7 top 10s, 9 top 15s, 9 top 20s

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash.

