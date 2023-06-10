Photo Gallery: Friday World of Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Brian Brown. (#21) and Austin McCarl (#88) racing for the lead Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chase Young takes the Pro Sprints feature at Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, Friday. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap before the World of Outlaws event Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown. (#21) and Austin McCarl (#88) racing for the lead Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Corey Eliason (#11) and Donny Schatz (#15) racing for position Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#18) and David Gravel racing during the World of Outlaws event Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15) racing for position Friday with the World of Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dusty Zomer (#3J) racing with Kasey Kahne (#9) Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Brad Sweet (#49) racing for position during the World of Outlaws event Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Corey Day (#14) and Brock Zearfoss racing side by side during Friday’s World of Outlaws event at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Anthony Macri (#39) racing with Donny Schatz (#15) Friday at Knoxville Raceway with the World of Outlaws. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dusty Zomer (#3J) racing with Brad Sweet (#49) Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz (#15) racing with David Gravel (#2) Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jacob Allen (#1A) racing with Ayrton Gennetten (#19) Friday at Knoxville Raceway with the World of Outlaws. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) racing with his teammate and car owner Kasey Kahne (#9) Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Corey Day (#14) racing with Cory Eilason (#11) during the World of Outlaws event Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden (#83) racing with Carson Macedo (#41) Friday at Knoxville Raceway with the World of Outlaws. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown in victory lane following his World of Outlaws victory Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Second place Rico Abreu, winner Brian Brown, and third place Brad Sweet following the World of Outlaws event Friday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Knoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws