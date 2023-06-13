IMPENDING RAIN FORCES CANCELLATION OF OHIO SPEEDWEEK FOR ALL STAR SPRINTS & RUSH SPRINTS ON TUESDAY

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…The 41st annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket was set to make a stop at Sharon Speedway on Tuesday night featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions and Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars; however, with a 100% chance of rain this afternoon and evening, the event has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. It marked the first cancellation at Sharon since May 27, 2022 ending a streak of 22 consecutive events completed. Anyone that purchased advance tickets and/or camping permits will automatically be refunded.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds will make their first appearance of the season this Saturday night (June 19) and will be joined by the Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars, Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, and the HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. Race time is 7 p.m.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.