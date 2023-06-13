Missouri road trip on tap for AmeriFlex OCRS

By John Rittenoure

– TULSA, Okla. (June 12, 2023) – Three races in three days in the state of Missouri await the AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars and it starts with a first ever Thursday night race.

Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri will host the OCRS in a co-sanctioned event with the POWRi 305 series on Thursday night. The racing moves to I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, also a new track for OCRS, in another co-sanctioned event on Friday.

The road trip concludes on Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri. Last year OCRS visited Lake Ozark for the first time for back-to-back events that saw Whit Gastineau and Rees Moran pick up victories.

What you need to know……….

Where: Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Missouri

When: Thursday, June 15

Pits open: 4 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:05,

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Track Website: www.LucasOilSpeedway.com

Where: I-70 Motorsports Park, Odessa, Missouri

When: Friday, June 16

Pits open: 2 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:30,

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Track Website: www.I70MotorsportsPark.com

Where: Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Missouri

When: Saturday, June 17

Pits open: 1 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7,

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Track Website: www.LakeOzarkSpeedway.net

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent, 728; 2. Danny Wood, 693; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 682; 4. Alex DeCamp 644; 5. Sheldon Barksdale, 640; 6. Zach Chappell, 620; 7. Fred Mattox, 604; 8. Josh Tyre, 470; 9. Emilio Hoover, 452; 10. Terry Easum, 443.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series