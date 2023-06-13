Perry Dominates Flag to Flag for Career First 350 Super Checkered

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 10, 2023) – Kyle Perry from Fulton, NY started on the outside pole, got the jump on Speedway veteran Dave Cliff and never looked back on the way to his first J&S Paving 350 Super victory this past Saturday night, June 10, piloting the Eddie Bellinger built No. 20.

Prior to the win, Perry had six podium finishes including one runner-up to his credit before finally getting the monkey off his back this past weekend.

“I knew starting up front we would have a shot,” Perry said. “It’s been really tough to beat the 45 and 26 this year. We’ve been third to them both weeks, but I knew if I could get out front I might be able to hold them off. The car was on rails and it was what it was, so that was a good run for us. I just have to thank everyone that helps us get here. Eddie B is a big part of this, and without him and the whole Bellinger Family we would not be racing here at all, so a big thanks to them, Bellinger Auto, Orange Crate Brewing Company, and Gibby’s Irish Pub.”

Settling for second was Dave Cliff, driver of the Barbeau Racing No. 50, who now has a pair of P2 finishes to start off the 2023 season. Cliff also sits third in points, just 16 behind Perry for the lead and only a dozen behind Josh Sokolic for second.

“We are still struggling a bit,” mentioned Cliff. “Congrats to Kyle. Those guys have been getting better and better and they had one coming so good job to them. We will go back to the drawing board again. Second is a good salvage night, but it’s not a lot of fun watching guys drive away from you, so we have to figure out what’s going on. I really need to thank the crew as it’s not for lack of effort that’s for sure. Also our sponsors Midstate Tree Services, Joe’s Jerky, Woodchuck Saloon, and Lakeside Restaurant.”

Settling for third by only a matter of feet behind Cliff was first-time winner a week ago, Sokolic, in the No. 26, after an entertaining battle with Tyler Thompson. The 21 year old driver stole the final podium spot from the former Classic champion with 2 laps to go.

Thompson would finish in fourth, once again subbing for Bobby Holmes in the Chris Emmons No. 45, and Robbie Wirth completed the top 5 finishers.

The 350 Super class has now had first-time winners in back to back weeks, and three different winners in three feature events this season.

Oswego Speedway will sit quiet on Saturday, June 17 in cooperation with ISMA / MSS for the Super Crown Nationals at Lorain Raceway Park in Ohio.

The J&S Paving 350 Supers, as well as the Novelis Supermodifeids and Pathfinder Bank SBS, will resume their championship seasons on CME Electrical Supply Autograph Night at the track on Saturday, June 24. Kids 16 and under are FREE with a paid adult ticket.

RESULTS

Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers Family Night

J&S Paving 350 Super 25

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (25-laps): 1. 20 KYLE PERRY, 2. 50 Dave Cliff, 3. 26 Josh Sokolic, 4. 45 Tyler Thompson, 5. 4 Robbie Wirth, 6. 23 Jason Spaulding

Heat (10-laps): 1. 45 Tyler Thompson, 2. 26 Josh Sokolic, 3. 20 Kyle Perry, 4. 50 Dave Cliff, 5. 4 Robbie Wirth DNS 23 Jason Spaulding

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25): #20 Kyle Perry

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer (Pizza & Wings): #20 Kyle Perry