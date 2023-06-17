Jake Bubak Banks Victory in I-70 Motorsports Park Debut with POWRi 410 BOSS

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/16/23) Jake Bubak would wheel his way to a dominating win in the fifth event for the 2023 season in the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series to notch his inaugural career series feature victory in the phenomenal Night of the ‘POWRi Double’ at I-70 Motorsports Park.

Cruising onto the well-maintained track would witness Garet Williamson set a quick time with a 13.907/second lap time. Jake Bubak and Jace Park would each earn an early heat racing victory with Brian Brown gaining the event high point qualifier award and pole starting position for the twenty-five-lap feature event.

Going into the initial green flag start would witness outside front-row starter Jake Bubak blast to the early racing advantage as Brian Brown, Garet Williamson, Don Droud Jr, and Tasker Phillips battled within the top five.

Leading twenty-four of the twenty-five feature laps Jake Bubak would not be denied in his first POWRi 410 BOSS feature victory of the season after grabbing the lead and holding off all challenges. A very speedy Brian Brown would finish runner-up with Roger Crockett placing in the final podium placement.

“My crew guys got a little excited celebrating and clocked me in the nose to give me a bloody nose but man what a race.” said an elated Jake Bubak in the I-70 Motorsports Park award ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I was in complete tire conservation mode there at the end, I threw a slider after losing the lead and it stuck.”

Fourth-starting Don Droud Jr would finish fourth as eighth-starting Ayrton Gennetten rounded out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series at I-70’s POWRi Double on Saturday, June 16th.

I-70 Motorsports Park | POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series | 6/16/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 24-Garet Williamson(13.907)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 1X-Jake Bubak

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 87-Jace Park

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 21B-Brian Brown

Super Clean Hard Charger: 23B-Brian Bell(+6)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 1X-Jake Bubak

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 1X-Jake Bubak[2]; 2. 21X-Brian Brown[1]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 4. 1M-Don Droud Jr[4]; 5. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 7. 23B-Brian Bell[13]; 8. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney[10]; 10. 15-Jack Potter[14]; 11. 7T-Tasker Phillips[6]; 12. 77-Jack Wagner[12]; 13. 73-Samuel Wagner[15]; 14. 22S-Slater Helt[11]; 15. 111-Chad Frewaldt[16]; 16. 2-Whit Gastineau[18]; 17. 1S-Joey Schmidt[20]; 18. 122-Lane Warner[17]; 19. 5-Joe Bob Lee[19]; 20. 87J-Jace Park[5].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Jake Bubak[2]; 2. 7T-Tasker Phillips[1]; 3. 1M-Don Droud Jr[3]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson[4]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt[7]; 7. 23B-Brian Bell[5]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[8]; 9. 122-Lane Warner[9]; 10. (DNS) 1S-Joey Schmidt.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 87J-Jace Park[1]; 2. 21X-Brian Brown[4]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 6. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[5]; 8. 111-Chad Frewaldt[8]; 9. 2-Whit Gastineau[10]; 10. 5-Joe Bob Lee[9].

Qualifying 1: 1. 24-Garet Williamson, 00:13.907[2]; 2. 21X-Brian Brown, 00:14.029[16]; 3. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 00:14.096[7]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:14.176[6]; 5. 1X-Jake Bubak, 00:14.204[8]; 6. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.314[18]; 7. 7T-Tasker Phillips, 00:14.544[12]; 8. 87J-Jace Park, 00:14.596[15]; 9. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:14.624[19]; 10. 15-Jack Potter, 00:14.651[1]; 11. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:14.722[20]; 12. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:14.792[5]; 13. 22S-Slater Helt, 00:14.846[17]; 14. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:15.021[13]; 15. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:15.267[10]; 16. 111-Chad Frewaldt, 00:15.431[9]; 17. 122-Lane Warner, 00:16.584[3]; 18. (DNS) 5-Joe Bob Lee, 00:16.585; 19. (DNS) 1S-Joey Schmidt, 00:16.586; 20. (DNS) 2-Whit Gastineau, 00:16.587.

Next up the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series will be the Father’s Day Wing-Fest at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, June 17th.