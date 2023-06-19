Ladouceur Scores Again With Action Sprint Tour East Series

By Tim Baltz

BROCKVILLE, Ont. (June 17, 2023) – This season Mother Nature has been a threat and this was no different as several light rain showers touched down at the Brockville Ontario Speedway on Draper Doors night. Track crews and officials remained committed to the fans and beat the weather once again.

First up was the third race of the season for the Action Sprint Tour East Series presented by Surprenant Truck Shop and Lee Ladouceur was the dominant force once again in the 20 lap contest. Ladouceur led early over Andrew Hennessy, Adam Turner, Mathieu Bardier and Brian Nanticoke. Not only was this an important race in the series, but track points in the chase for the Trailer Pro Canada Crate Sprint Car track title were up for grabs.

Ladouceur was dominant in the early laps while two drivers who know each other well from their Street Stock battles, were going at it for the runner up spot. Adam Turner and Andrew Hennessy had a great battle for position with Hennessy in control and Mathieu Bardier closing from 4th. On lap 12 April Wilson lost the handle and spun off the top of turn 4 and the caution flew.

When racing resumed Ladouceur again jumped into the lead and started to run away over the final laps. In the meantime, Turner made his way to second and tried his best to run down the leader. On this night, Lee Ladouceur was clearly dominant as he claimed his second straight series win and became the first driver to win three straight features in the short history of the Crate Sprint Car class at Brockville. Turner claimed another runner up finish, over Andrew Hennessy, Mathieu Bardier and defending track champion Ryan Poole.

WINGED CRATE SPRINTS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[1]; 2. 9-Adam Turner[3]; 3. 87-Andrew Hennessy[2]; 4. 19-Mathieu Bardier[4]; 5. 00-Ryan Poole[6]; 6. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[5]; 7. 13-Evan Reynolds[8]; 8. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[7]; 9. 15AW-April Wilson[10]; 10. 4K-Jamie Kay Roslin[9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Adam Turner[1]; 2. 19-Mathieu Bardier[2]; 3. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[3]; 4. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[5]; 5. 4K-Jamie Kay Roslin[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[2]; 2. 87-Andrew Hennessy[4]; 3. 00-Ryan Poole[3]; 4. 13-Evan Reynolds[1]; 5. (DNS) 15AW-April Wilson